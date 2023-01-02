Adams Homestead participates in national ‘First Day Hikes’ event

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KCAU) — A morning out in nature can sometimes be a great way to start the day or even the year.

Parks across the county held “First Day Hikes” to encourage people to start the year out in nature.

Some Siouxlanders gathered at Adams Homestead in North Sioux City to take in the first scenic views of the new year.

Jody Moats, the park manager at the nature preserver said that these first-day hikes are a great way to get people off their couches.

“Any of our state parks, our county parks, or any parks, or anywhere outdoors is just a great place to come out, relax, enjoy recreation and get a sense of some green exercise,” said Moats.

If you missed Sunday’s walk, the nature preserve is open year-round to the public. Trail hours begin at 7 a.m. and are open until 10 p.m.

