Santa Fe, TN

OBITUARY: Naomi Malugin Humphrey

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago
Naomi Malugin Humphrey, retired employee of Walmart, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, she was 73 years old.

She was the third daughter born to the late James C. and Elizabeth Hines Malugin.

Naomi was a 1968 graduate of Santa Fe School. In her younger years, she was an excellent seamstress and later enjoyed gardening. Naomi was of Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Gail Malugin; two nephews, Jimmy Thomason and Phillip Thomason; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Scott.

Survivors include her sisters, Betty (Andy) Thomason, Martha (Rodger) Pilkinton, and Donna (Larry) Tarkington; nieces and nephews, Kevin (Thea) Scott, Candi (Rodney) Adams, April Bobb, Nathan Tarkington, and Megan Humphrey; great nieces and nephews, Morgan Scott, Colby Adams, Summer Scott, Ethan Bobb, Kaysie Meadows, and Alex Meadows.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the Maury County Fire Department, The Maury County Sheriff Department and all the first responders. They would like to extend a special thanks to Michael and Donnise Warf.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Elder Larry Tarkington officiating. Burial will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Kevin Scott, Rodney Adams, Nathan Tarkington, Colby Adams, Alex Meadows and Ethan Bobb.

The family suggests memorials to Santa Fe Cemetery, c/o Mark and Mimi Priest, 3782 Raleigh Beard Road, Santa Fe, TN 38482. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

