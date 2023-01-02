ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Jeremiah Ray Richardson

Jeremiah Ray Richardson, infant son of Jared Ray Richardson and Tiffany Robin Webb Richardson, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, Jeremiah is survived by grandparents, Chris and Paula Richardson of Madagascar and Lee and Robin Webb of Newport, Tennessee, aunt, Richae Richardson, uncle and aunt, Chris Webb (Natalie), great grandparents, Jerry and Vickie Richardson and Don and Linda Clenney, great aunt, Jere Richardson, great uncle and aunt, Darryl and Stephanie Clenney, many friends and church family of the Pentecostals of Columbia, Tennessee.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 2, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Richardson and Pastor Buford officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Monday, January 2 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

