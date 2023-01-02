OBITUARY: Brittney Nicole Hannah

Brittney Nicole Hannah, age 32, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Brittney was born on March 2, 1990 in Columbia, Tn., to Sonia Flippin and the late Calvin “Catman” Hannah.

She was a 2008 graduate of Columbia Central High School and attended Tennessee State University. She loved working with the elderly and served as a caregiver. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend who was loyal, and always had a smile and a laugh for those she loved.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her 3 children: Paxtonney, Steven Peyton, and Paxton Banks, along with their father: Steven Banks; mother: Sonia Flippin; sister: Ashlyn Hannah; aunt: Rhonda Nicole Flowers; grandfather: Orel (Cornelia) Flippin; cousins: Taylor and Cody Jackson; numerous other cousins and special life-long friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother: Evelyn Flippin.

Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home 320 W 7th St. Columbia, Tennessee 38401. https://www.oakesandnichols.com

