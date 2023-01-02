Manitowoc police investigate crash that damaged power pole

Manitowoc police are asking for help to learn more about a crash that happened Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Washington Street and S. 25th Street for a single-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say the driver hit a utility pole, and that resulted in a power outage for several hours.

Crews made repairs and traffic has reopened.

If you know what happened, you can call the police department's non-emergency number at 920-686-6500.