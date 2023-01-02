ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc police investigate crash that damaged power pole

By MacLeod Hageman
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0k0sS9xM00

Manitowoc police are asking for help to learn more about a crash that happened Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Washington Street and S. 25th Street for a single-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say the driver hit a utility pole, and that resulted in a power outage for several hours.

Crews made repairs and traffic has reopened.

If you know what happened, you can call the police department's non-emergency number at 920-686-6500.

Comments / 0

Related
wxerfm.com

Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident

Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc

Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Helping Steal a Car

Bail is set at $5,000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc man for his role in the theft of a car earlier this week. Walter Joseph Megna is charged with Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft, both as Party to the Crime, six counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing

A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
MANITOWOC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy