Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis World Chess Hall of Fame Exhibit Features Legendary Rivals

By Rosalind Early
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQVe2_0k0sS6JB00
World Chess Hall of Fame.

Get a complimentary tour of the exhibit 1972 Fischer/Spassky: The Match, Its Origin, and Influence at the World Chess Hall of Fame (4652 Maryland Avenue, 314-367-9243, worldchesshof.org ) . The exhibit is about the match between American chess phenom Bobby Fischer and Soviet Union chess legend Boris Spassky at the 1972 World Chess Championship. Not only was this in the middle of the Soviet Union-United States standoff known as the Cold War, this was the first match an American won in 24 years of Russian dominance in the sport.

The exhibit includes more than 500 artifacts. The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 5.

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

