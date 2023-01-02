ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Closures and schedule changes across NYC for New Year's Day observed

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Due to the New Year's Day holiday being observed, there are several closures and changes in New York City on Monday.

All government offices, banks and Unites States Postal Service offices are closed.

There is also no mail service on Monday.

New York City Public Schools remain closed for winter recess before students return to class on Tuesday.

MTA buses will be operating on a Saturday schedule and subways on a Sunday schedule.

Alternate side parking and meters are suspended.

There will also be no trash, recycling and compost collections.

