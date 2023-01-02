ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Romanced by George Santos: He Lied to Me, Too

A man who was 18 years old when he began dating and then moved in with George Santos —while the future congressman was married to a woman—says he was lied to, too.

“He used to say he would get money from Citigroup, he was an investor,” Pedro Vilarva told The New York Times of his 2014 romance with Santos, who was then 26. “One day it’s one thing, one day it’s another thing. He never ever actually went to work.”

Vilarva said Santos once gave him tickets to Hawaii that did not exist—and then he found out he was wanted on theft charges in Brazil.

“I woke up in the morning, and I packed my stuff all in trash bags, and I called my father and I left,” he said.

Former Democratic congressional candidate Robert Zimmerman speaks at a rally in Mineola, New York, where local leaders and residents condemned Congressman-elect George Santos’ lies.

John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty

This anecdote might be shocking except that Santos—who will be sworn into Congress on Tuesday—has already admitted to an astounding pile of lies about his background from his work history to his education to his mother’s death.

The Daily Beast uncovered that the New York Republican, who often remarked that he is openly gay on the campaign trail, officially ended a secret seven-year marriage to a woman in 2019.

But Santos’ outrageously false remarks about being “Jew-ish,” working for Goldman Sachs, and owning 18 properties are the least of his headaches.

The state attorney general is looking into the whoppers he put on official forms and even some Republicans are suggesting he should resign—although others seem happy to have his vote in the House.

Comments / 29

G man
2d ago

why are we in shock he is a typical example of a republican. These are the people running the greatest country on earth. We should not say anything about another country. Radical evangelical hypocrites and terrorists in power.

Reply(4)
13
Patrice Smith
2d ago

And he's a child predator. Always One step from being illegal. The same with campaign funds. 200 hundred above the sending amount. His intent is all illegal. He's beating the justice system

Reply
7
Linda baby
2d ago

He just shouldn't be sworn in. Find a way to make this guy go away before the swearing in or NY will never be rid of him.

Reply
4
 

