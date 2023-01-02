Steelers vs Ravens: What they're saying in Baltimore after loss

How did this happen?

A few weeks ago, the Steelers’ playoff chances were said to be 1% or something astronomical like that.

Now, they’re 8-8 with a pulse. The Steelers somehow came into M&T Bank Stadium, executed a game-winning drive with a rookie quarterback and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 16-13.

This was supposed to be a night for the Ravens to bury its AFC North rival and complete a season sweep.

Oh, the Ravens are still headed to the postseason. However, an AFC North title seems to be nearly out of reach, depending on how the Cincinnati Bengals fare.

Here’s what they’re saying about Sunday night’s game in Baltimore:

“This team desperately needs Lamar Jackson back under center if they want any shot of winning a playoff game,” wrote Dustin Cox of SB Nation Baltimore Beatdown.

It’s true that the Ravens played again without its former MVP starting quarterback. Still, a few weeks ago, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley marched into Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, got injured and third-string quarterback Anthony Brown helped the Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14.

That was Dec. 11.

The Steelers haven’t lost since then. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has executed a pair of comeback wins.

“The 2022 Ravens have been a story of blowing leads and that continued against the Steelers,” Cox wrote. “The defense was staunch in keeping Pittsburgh out of the end zone until it mattered most — a story we have seen far too frequently this season for a unit with so much premium investment.”

Frank Platko placed blame on the Ravens’ defense.

“Defensively, the Ravens’ front seven was dominated at the line of scrimmage,” he wrote for SB Nation. “They couldn’t stop the run nor generate enough pass rush late.”

Indeed, the Steelers’ run game was the catalyst for the team’s victory, wrote SI.com.

“Remember when the Steelers came into the season with the expectations their run game and defense would carry them to the playoffs?” the wrote Noah Strackbein. “Well, it wasn’t a full season, but with their postseason dreams on the line, that’s exactly what’s held them together.”

The game resembled a typical Ravens-Steelers low-scoring slugfest.

“Sunday’s game epitomized so much of what Steelers vs. Ravens has been over the years: two teams with bruising defenses thrashing one another,” wrote David Suggs of the Sporting News. “It was a game befitting of its January scheduling, the sort of run-heavy clash that both teams have become known for in years past.

“Ultimately, though, it was Pickett who made the big plays, making a series of impressive throws on Pittsburgh’s final drive.”

The playoff picture scenarios are about to get a little crazy. We know the Ravens are in. Other scenarios are pretty scattered.

“In the AFC, things could get wacky,” wrote Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post. “The Steelers kept alive their playoff hopes with a pulse-pounding 16-13 victory in Baltimore that stamped Kenny Pickett as the future in Pittsburgh. But they’ll need help. If the Patriots lose, the Dolphins would be next in line, but given their quarterback situation, a victory over the Jets is no sure thing. If the Patriots and Dolphins both falter, the Steelers would make the playoffs by beating the Browns.

“If all three lose, the Jaguars would make it even with a loss to the Titans. But if the Jaguars won in that scenario, the Patriots would make it in at 8-9.”

Enjoy.