ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lacademie.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants To Dine In Vero Beach, FL, 2023

Visit the best restaurants in Vero Beach, FL, to fill your stomach after a long day wandering around this beautiful neighborhood. Besides the airy sandy beaches mixed with romantic Atlantic horizons, these locations will add more memory to your trip to Florida. From convenient and hearty soul food to premium...
VERO BEACH, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
veronews.com

Waldo’s homestead days update

VERO BEACH — Treasure Coast residents will have a rare opportunity this weekend to visit the original 1917 homestead of Vero Beach pioneer Waldo Sexton. Saturday, January 7 10am-4pm and Sunday January 8 10am-4pm The family of Mark Tripson, grandson of Waldo Sexton, are hosting Waldo Sexton Homestead Days on the property at 5000 12th St., Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Jan. 3

Beloved son of Mickey Reichert and Martin Riggs, Michael Jonathan Riggs was taken to Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2022. A long-time resident of Vero Beach, Michael proudly earned his degree in Criminal Justice and served for several years as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Indian River County. A hard worker with a kind spirit, he was loved by many for his thoughtful attitude towards others and willingness to serve. Having a clever sense of humor, Michael had a keen ability to cheer people up with his quick wit and enormous heart.
VERO BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
melbourneflorida.org

Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida

The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip

If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy