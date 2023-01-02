Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
veronews.com
Waldo’s homestead days update
VERO BEACH — Treasure Coast residents will have a rare opportunity this weekend to visit the original 1917 homestead of Vero Beach pioneer Waldo Sexton. Saturday, January 7 10am-4pm and Sunday January 8 10am-4pm The family of Mark Tripson, grandson of Waldo Sexton, are hosting Waldo Sexton Homestead Days on the property at 5000 12th St., Vero Beach.
veronews.com
In Memory: Jan. 3
Beloved son of Mickey Reichert and Martin Riggs, Michael Jonathan Riggs was taken to Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2022. A long-time resident of Vero Beach, Michael proudly earned his degree in Criminal Justice and served for several years as a Sheriff’s Deputy for Indian River County. A hard worker with a kind spirit, he was loved by many for his thoughtful attitude towards others and willingness to serve. Having a clever sense of humor, Michael had a keen ability to cheer people up with his quick wit and enormous heart.
sebastiandaily.com
Snook, redfish, pompano, sheepshead, and flounder are biting in Sebastian, Florida
There were a few anglers out at the Sebastian Inlet right before New Year’s Eve catching snook, redfish, and pompano in Sebastian, Florida. The flounder are starting to bite near the South Jetty. Most anglers were using live shrimp, fiddler crabs, or spoons. In this report, we’ll mention the...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Ichiddo Ramen to Make its Florida Debut
“I have owned other restaurants, such as Takaro Steakhouse, but this will be my first ramen restaurant. I have a lot of friends who have done the same and it’s gone well for them.”
Out-of-this-world themed event coming to Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is getting inspiration from a galaxy far, far away for an event this weekend. Going Galactic Weekend will run at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 13 to 16. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During the...
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida
A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
melbourneflorida.org
Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida
The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
click orlando
2 injured after septic truck overturns on I-95 in Cocoa crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned septic truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 when a sedan driven by a Titusville...
veronews.com
MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN TO HOST WORLD-RENOWNED MASTER GLASS SCULPTOR AND ARTIST JASON GAMRATH’S GARDEN OF GLASS EXHIBITION
VERO BEACH, Fla. – January 3, 2023 – Beginning on Friday, January 20, 2023, McKee Botanical Garden will be hosting Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition which will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty, wonderment,...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip
If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
