Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Parents voice concerns to Smiley at education session
In his first event since taking office, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with concerned parents about the state-run Providence Public Schools on Saturday. "I hope it's viewed as a statement of priorities that my first event as mayor is an education session because it is in fact, not just my top priority, but our city's top priority," Smiley said. "We really need community support in order to effectuate change in our schools. And so, my hope today, and I'm really optimistic from the turnout that I've seen today, is that we could reignite and re-inspire parents."
Turnto10.com
White nationalist flyers found in Providence neighborhood
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — About two dozen white nationalist flyers were found in a neighborhood on the East Side of Providence Friday morning. Deborah Carr said she was walking her dog when she noticed the flyers in plastic bags on her block. "The initial reaction was anger," she said....
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
Turnto10.com
Fire forces family of 7 out of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A family of seven was displaced on Saturday following a house fire in Providence. The Red Cross is assisting the family, consisting of two adults and five children. Crews were called at about 9 a.m. for a report of a ceiling fire at a house...
Turnto10.com
Police: White nationalist flyers found in North Kingstown driveways
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway in North Kingstown after police say flyers from the Nationalist Social Club were found in the driveways of several residents. Police were made aware of the flyers on Tuesday when a resident on Wickham Road said he received a suspicious...
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders mourn Pope Benedict XVI
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Catholics around Southern New England are remembering the life and legacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Dozens gathered inside the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence on Thursday to pray for the former pope. He died on Saturday at the age of 95.
Turnto10.com
Providence crash sends 6 to hospital, including infant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a driver faces pending charges after a crash that sent six people to the hospital, including one infant. The crash involved three cars and happened at Douglas Avenue and Chad Brown Street at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Providence police said...
Worcester, Springfield, Holyoke Officers Among 15 Suspended By State Commission
A Worcester officer accused of taking money for overtime he didn't work and a Springfield cop charged with using his stun gun on a pregnant woman were among 15 law enforcement officials suspended by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission. The commission announced the suspensions on Tuesday,...
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
Turnto10.com
Toll Gate teacher connects with Golden Apple Award
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Every Thursday, NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union honor exceptional teachers with a Golden Apple Award. This week’s honoree is David Hagopian, a health teacher at Toll Gate High School in Warwick. He helped students stay connected...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of forcefully exposing himself to child in Warwick Mall restroom
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is facing charges after allegedly forcefully exposing himself to a child in a Warwick Mall restroom. The Warwick Police Department said that on Dec. 7, officers responded to the mall after getting a report about a sexual assault. A boy reported that...
Turnto10.com
Burrillville woman seeks new customized van to continue helping the disability community
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman who’s dedicated her life to helping others is now in need of a helping hand of her own. The former Ms. Wheelchair Rhode Island needs a new accessible van to continue her work helping other members of the disability community. Tina Pedersen...
Turnto10.com
Fire rips through garage in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire broke out at a garage on Chace Street in Somerset early Saturday morning. Crews were called just after midnight. An NBC 10 News crew observed heavy damage to the garage and a vehicle. Fire Chief Jamison Barros said items inside the garage weren't...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
Turnto10.com
Bus carrying Prout School basketball players crashes in Charlestown
(WJAR) — A bus carrying members of the Prout School girl's basketball team went off the road Friday and crashed into a tree in Charlestown. Charlestown police said the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Kings Factory Road. According to police, the bus carried 10 to 11 people...
Turnto10.com
Psychiatrist testifies in murder trial of Michael Soares
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a decade after police said Michael Soares bludgeoned and stabbed 66-year-old jogger Jack Fay in Warwick City Park in 2103, the judge is taking some time to consider his verdict. Everyone agrees Soares committed the murder, now the argument comes down to whether he...
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
Comments / 0