In his first event since taking office, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with concerned parents about the state-run Providence Public Schools on Saturday. "I hope it's viewed as a statement of priorities that my first event as mayor is an education session because it is in fact, not just my top priority, but our city's top priority," Smiley said. "We really need community support in order to effectuate change in our schools. And so, my hope today, and I'm really optimistic from the turnout that I've seen today, is that we could reignite and re-inspire parents."

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO