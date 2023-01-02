ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Parents voice concerns to Smiley at education session

In his first event since taking office, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with concerned parents about the state-run Providence Public Schools on Saturday. "I hope it's viewed as a statement of priorities that my first event as mayor is an education session because it is in fact, not just my top priority, but our city's top priority," Smiley said. "We really need community support in order to effectuate change in our schools. And so, my hope today, and I'm really optimistic from the turnout that I've seen today, is that we could reignite and re-inspire parents."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

White nationalist flyers found in Providence neighborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — About two dozen white nationalist flyers were found in a neighborhood on the East Side of Providence Friday morning. Deborah Carr said she was walking her dog when she noticed the flyers in plastic bags on her block. "The initial reaction was anger," she said....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire forces family of 7 out of Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A family of seven was displaced on Saturday following a house fire in Providence. The Red Cross is assisting the family, consisting of two adults and five children. Crews were called at about 9 a.m. for a report of a ceiling fire at a house...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Southern New Englanders mourn Pope Benedict XVI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Catholics around Southern New England are remembering the life and legacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Dozens gathered inside the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence on Thursday to pray for the former pope. He died on Saturday at the age of 95.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence crash sends 6 to hospital, including infant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a driver faces pending charges after a crash that sent six people to the hospital, including one infant. The crash involved three cars and happened at Douglas Avenue and Chad Brown Street at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Providence police said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Toll Gate teacher connects with Golden Apple Award

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Every Thursday, NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union honor exceptional teachers with a Golden Apple Award. This week’s honoree is David Hagopian, a health teacher at Toll Gate High School in Warwick. He helped students stay connected...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire rips through garage in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire broke out at a garage on Chace Street in Somerset early Saturday morning. Crews were called just after midnight. An NBC 10 News crew observed heavy damage to the garage and a vehicle. Fire Chief Jamison Barros said items inside the garage weren't...
SOMERSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Bus carrying Prout School basketball players crashes in Charlestown

(WJAR) — A bus carrying members of the Prout School girl's basketball team went off the road Friday and crashed into a tree in Charlestown. Charlestown police said the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Kings Factory Road. According to police, the bus carried 10 to 11 people...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Psychiatrist testifies in murder trial of Michael Soares

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a decade after police said Michael Soares bludgeoned and stabbed 66-year-old jogger Jack Fay in Warwick City Park in 2103, the judge is taking some time to consider his verdict. Everyone agrees Soares committed the murder, now the argument comes down to whether he...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

