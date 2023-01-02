Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Mid-State to host its first Regional SkillsUSA Competition
Mid-State Technical College is hosting a regional student competition this month. The SkillsUSA Competition will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, on the Wisconsin Rapids campus and is open to junior and high school students. Participants have the opportunity to compete in 17 different career and technical education events, including job interviewing, prepared speech, technical math, welding sculpture, precision machining, carpentry, and more.
WSAW
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
spmetrowire.com
Plover VFW announces donations, creates scholarship fund
The Plover VFW Post 10262 has made several donations to community organizations in recent weeks. Mike Zynda, Chairman of the 17th annual Plover VFW Golf Outing Fundraiser, awarded the following donations to the following groups: Director of Operations Leigh Ann Trzinski, Salvation Army Hope Center of Stevens Point, $1,000; Executive Director/Treasurer Roseann DeBot of Operation Bootstrap of Stevens Point, $1,000; CEO Kevin Quevillon and Director of Resource Development and Marketing Mikayla Kleifgen of the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County, $1,000; Project Organizer Barbara McCloy of Hometown Heroes Banner Program, $900; Guardian Angel Cemetery Flagpole Project, $500.
spmetrowire.com
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital welcomes first baby of ’23
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, formerly known as St. Michael’s Hospital, welcomed its New Year’s baby in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Croix Bridger Quackenboss, son of Tessa and Eric Quackenboss of Plover, was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
Wausau area births, Jan. 3
Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
WSAW
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
spmetrowire.com
County: We’re short on emergency medics
Portage Co. EMS Coordinator Amber Osowski said a person can become involved in the EMS field as young as 16 years old, but a lack of awareness about the local shortage. “Part of the issue we’re seeing is, we’re losing the care of the community, the care of our elders, the care of everyone around you. I’m not sure what caused us to lose that, but we need to find it.”
spmetrowire.com
Developing: Candidates emerge for April election
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more candidate lists come into the newsroom. Metro Wire staff will conduct preliminary interviews with each candidate in the coming weeks. Metro Wire Staff. Municipal clerks have closed the book on the open nomination paperwork season. Candidates for the spring nonpartisan...
Wausau area obituaries December 30, 2022
Douglas Olson, 78, of Rothschild, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 26, 2022. Douglas was born February 24, 1944, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to parents Ralph and Verol (Hawkinson) Olson. Doug had a long and successful career at Wausau Insurance Companies that spanned over 30 years. He...
1490wosh.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,722,593 N/A. Fully Vaccinated 3,606,830 (61.8%) N/A. Updated Booster...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Motion sensor lights will help deter some criminals, use them when possible. A resident came into the safety building reporting his vehicle had been stolen. Officers received report of a hit and run near Neva Rd. Officers responded to an open call coming from...
94.3 Jack FM
Area Troops Prepare For Deployment
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Missing New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River
The body of a missing New Berlin man was found in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells Tuesday morning, police say.
waupacanow.com
Iola woman shares joy of family
Mandy Kriesel, of Iola, became a surrogate mother, not just once, but twice, to allow others to feel the joy of becoming parents. “My husband Lucas and I talked about surrogacy long before we were married,” she said. “We liked the idea of helping another family, after our family was complete.”
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
