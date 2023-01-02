A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO