Police identify officer shot in Dec. 3 'gunfight' with suspect near SPID, Airline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department Ofc. Gustavo Medina has been identified as the officer involved in a shooting near Airline and SPID on Dec. 3. CCPD officials released his identity Saturday, saying that he was critically injured in the event and remains on medical leave healing.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi police make arrest in connection to early December murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrested a man Friday evening in connection to a murder that took place in early December of last year. 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of E Causeway, near U.S. Highway 181 access road, without incident, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Local sports club holds benefit to support the family of 11-year-old killed on New Year's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is continuing to show support for the family of Amethyst Sistine Silva, the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.
KIII 3News
State Highway 358 near Airline re-opens after man dies trying to cross freeway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The westbound lanes of State Highway 358 have re-opened after a fatal traffic accident occurred on the westbound side of the freeway. A man died while reportedly trying to cross the freeway at around 7:40 p.m., said Corpus Christi Police Department Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace, causing the closure between Airline Road and Nile Drive.
KIII 3News
'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old girl dies from early morning New Year's Day shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
KIII 3News
Live Oak County officials searching for man who fled law enforcement while still in handcuffs
GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say ran away from them in handcuffs. The office posted to Facebook that the man is a "person-of-interest" that "fled from law enforcement." He was last seen near West Ave. and Manchaca St. in George West, the post said.
KIII 3News
Man arrested after fleeing from, struggling with cops after reported robbery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested on several charges after fleeing from and then struggling with cops after a reported burglary, according to Corpus Christi police. Officers were called to the 4900 block of Everhart for reports of a burglary. When they arrived, a bystander pointed out the suspect to officers, who was across the street. When officers tried to talk with the suspect, he ran, officials said.
Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport. On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana. The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city...
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
KIII 3News
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
KIII 3News
New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
KIII 3News
Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame." Early Monday morning, the...
KIII 3News
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Local golf tournament fundraises for teen severely injured from ATV accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A London ISD student critically injured in an ATV accident back in September remains hospitalized in Colorado tonight. But here at home, organizers of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show hit the links Friday to help the family of Holden Weaver. Holden Weaver was severely...
KIII 3News
Nueces County kids to show off skills at Junior Livestock Show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As it turns out, Old Macdonald isn't the only one who has a farm. Nueces County Junior Livestock Show President Sharee Weaver joined us live to tell us what to expect at this year's livestock show – a two-week-long event that many local kids prepare for each year.
KIII 3News
WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his...
350 pounds of illegally caught fish seized
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 350 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized off the coast of Texas. Officials said a crew was alerted of three anglers illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper...
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
KIII 3News
