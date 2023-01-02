ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Man arrested after fleeing from, struggling with cops after reported robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested on several charges after fleeing from and then struggling with cops after a reported burglary, according to Corpus Christi police. Officers were called to the 4900 block of Everhart for reports of a burglary. When they arrived, a bystander pointed out the suspect to officers, who was across the street. When officers tried to talk with the suspect, he ran, officials said.
Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Nueces County kids to show off skills at Junior Livestock Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As it turns out, Old Macdonald isn't the only one who has a farm. Nueces County Junior Livestock Show President Sharee Weaver joined us live to tell us what to expect at this year's livestock show – a two-week-long event that many local kids prepare for each year.
350 pounds of illegally caught fish seized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 350 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized off the coast of Texas. Officials said a crew was alerted of three anglers illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper...
