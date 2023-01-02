ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Skies: New work week brings new severe threat

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
Spring weather lovers have had an incredible couple of days. Unfortunately for them, there’s another type of spring-like weather on the way.

The entire state will be under the threat of severe thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes beginning this afternoon and lasting through Tuesday afternoon. The good news is this threat comes in at lower levels, so it’s not expected to be as widespread or as strong as rounds of storms recently. The worst weather from this front is expected to be just west of us.

North Mississippi

Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning with storms likely in the afternoon. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is expected except higher amounts in thunderstorms. High of 60. Showers continue tonight with a low around 63.

Central Mississippi

Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible with a high of 75 today. Tonight, storms move in with a low around 65.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with heavy rain possible throughout the day. Highs near 76. Storms possible tonight with a low 68.

Gulf Coast

Patchy dense fog and cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 76. Showers continue overnight with a low near 65.

Related
WDSU

Slow moving cold front

Dense fog advisory again. Posted 9pm tonight through 8am Tuesday. Some patchy fog is already developing. Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day. Warm moist air increases ahead of a slow moving cold front. Locally heavy rain is possible. There is a slight to enhanced risk severe storms. We do have cool near shore waters which is helping with the fog development, and can slow severe development. The enhanced risk severe storms is Northshore into Metro and South Mississippi. There are concerns for strong winds in storms, isolated strong tornado and even some hail. It's a slight risk severe on the South Shore South of Metro. Rain chances will remain until cold front moves through early Wednesday. The weather improves for Wednesday into Friday. Sunny skies forecast and cooler Thursday and Friday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Threat for severe weather leading us into the first full week of the new year

The first week of 2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and a high of 71 degrees. We could see some patchy fog and light scattered showers Monday morning as we have warm air advection occurring. The scattered showers become more widespread by the early afternoon before we begin to track out some thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Pleasant day to end 2022

For people wanting to spend time outdoors this New Year’s Eve, Mississippi is in the perfect spot sandwiched between storm systems. Any remaining showers will leave the area by lunchtime and skies will become partly cloudy to clear by this afternoon. There are plenty of activities going on in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Gusty storms causing power outages while severe threat expands

Today’s storms and torrential rain were right on schedule. So far, there haven’t been any reports of major damage, but thousands of people are without power this morning. Jefferson County is the hardest hit this morning with nearly half of its population without power. With 4,899 electric customers total, the county is reporting 2,214 customers without electricity. Amite and Copiah counties are also reporting more than 1,000 customers without electricity in both counties, while smaller numbers of outrages are scatted from Yazoo County to Pearl River County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Washout across the state today

Today is a great day to catch up on some work or sleep, depending on personal obligations. Although most of the state only has a slight – but not zero – chance of severe storms, torrential rain and even flash flooding is possible. The southeastern portion of the state, especially from Hattiesburg to the Gulf Coast, has the highest chance of having a severe storm or even a weak tornado. Rain chances are high most of the day, but some areas will dry out somewhat tonight. The good news is that the rain will move east of Mississippi by New Year’s Eve.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

