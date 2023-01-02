Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police say the man’s injuries were...
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
KFVS12
East Prairie without water after issue at water treatment facility; schools closed Wednesday
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of East Prairie is without water after an issue at the water treatment facility on Tuesday, January 3. As of Tuesday night, the East Prairie R-2 School District closed on Wednesday. According to a release from the city, crews identified the issue and...
kbsi23.com
Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
KFVS12
Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.
KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora. A Murphsyboro woman was killed in a Jackson County crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. MoDOT is holding...
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes. Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region....
KFVS12
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found dead in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida, Friday. According...
Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896
Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
Kait 8
Clean up underway after flood waters rush into Clay Co. homes, wash out roads
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night, many across Northeast Arkansas saw heavy rain and winds. With precipitation rates being so high, it led to some places flooding. Homes and businesses were flooded in Piggott after a ditch topped its banks, leaving dozens trapped inside their homes and vehicles. Some could not escape. Leading volunteers and first responders to spring into action.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period
Crashes were down this New Year's holiday compared to last year but one more person died on the state's highways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. The post Crashes down but two killed over New Year’s traffic counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
MDC Eagle Days to land in February
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Bald eagles are center stage for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s February plans. They will be holding MDC Eagle Days in Puxico. It’s all taking place at the Puxico Activity Center, with programs at at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
kbsi23.com
Several roads closed due to flooding after heavy rain
(KBSI) – Several roads in the FOX23 viewing area are closed due to water over the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports water over the road in a few counties in southeast Missouri. Butler County. Route CC north and southbound closed due to flooding. Madison County. Route V...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
KFVS12
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
KFVS12
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continued throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community were evacuated. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341. Several safe rooms...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
Comments / 5