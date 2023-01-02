Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville homicide
Less than 24 hours after being activated to investigate a New Year's Day homicide in Collinsville, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made two arrests in the case.
Dobbs employee charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker Wednesday
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An employee of a Dobbs Tire and Auto Center in Maryland Heights was shot and killed by another employee Wednesday. According to Maryland Heights Police Department spokesperson Terry Mancusi, the shooting happened at the Dobbs Tire and Auto Center located at 12626 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights.
KMOV
Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville teen
What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the death of recent Collinsville High School graduate Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
Life sentence for St. Louis man convicted of killing actress outside her home
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested
ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
KMOV
String of car thefts in Creve Coeur have police preaching prevention
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just four days into the new year and Creve Coeur Police have already investigated five car thefts. Police said, in three of the thefts, the vehicles were either left running or with the keys inside. According to Lt. Jonathan McIntosh, the latest theft happened Tuesday...
starvedrock.media
Collinsville man killed in fatal shooting New Year's Day
MADISON COUNTY — A Collinsville man was killed in a fatal shooting New Year's Day, police said Monday. The shooting victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville. Madison County Sheriff's deputies responding to a shooting call about 2:10 p.m. Sunday found Santiago shot in a...
Police investigate Fenton sporting goods store burglary Tuesday morning
Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
KMOV
Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood. Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.
