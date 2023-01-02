Read full article on original website
Conn. lawmaker proposes ‘airline passenger bill of rights’ after Southwest cancels thousands of flights
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator urged Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation to help better protect airline travelers. Sen. Richard Blumenthal held a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Monday during which he referenced a several-day meltdown that left thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded. At...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Gold Star Memorial Bridge getting a boost from Biden Administration’s infrastructure law
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The Gold Star Memorial Bridge is getting $158 million from the Biden Administration to help in its rehabilitation. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced this week Connecticut’s project to repair the northbound structure of the bridge. The FHWA said the...
