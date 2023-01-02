ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Dad Hilariously Reorganizes Son’s Spice Cabinet and Roasts Him In the Process

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qhzj_0k0sQH0L00

Ah, dads.

Anyone who grew up with a dad understands that dads play an important role in a child's life, and in an adult's life as well. There are dads who spray paint the kitchen cabinets , so their kids know where to find the cereal without a hassle, and then there are dads who believe in tough love.

Such as the dad of TikTok creator Dylan , who gives Dylan a hardtime about his organization skills. Let's check it out!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Oh yes, the spice rack!

So relatable! I'm sure we've all been there. My spice rack is still looking like this, and I already organized it.

What Dylan needs, is an adjustable cabinet spice organizer - I think we can all benefit from this. And his dad has a few good pointers, such as why buy more spices when the others are still half full. The reason for this, is that they probably get lost behind all those popular spices and then Dylan ends up not finding them. Therefore, he buys more.

Makes sense, no?

Nothing feels better than having an organized spice cabinet or spice drawer but it's also the hardest task.

TikTok agreed with Dylan's dad and felt like this tough love and motivation speech was well needed.

Indeed.

As TikToker @rosettamelvin commented,

"He is talking to all of us. This is motivation for me. Thanks dad."

Agreed.

And TikToker @jenners56 repeated the line, Dylan's dad used,

"How about working the cupboard? LMAO."

Seriously, hilarious. His dad should be a comedian, since he got some good lines.

Another TikToker (@jackiestallings) posted,

"Thanks for the laugh. This brightened my day."

It made my day as well.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out

DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
COLORADO STATE
Tyla

Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back

A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
Shams

Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'

A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Briana B.

Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My mother-in-law is mean to my children

DEAR ABBY: My husband is the oldest of five, with four younger adult sisters. Many people ask if he’s the “favorite” since he’s the firstborn and the only male, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. My mother-in-law favors her daughters to the point of almost ignoring my husband.  When it comes to grandchildren, she’s obsessed with her daughters’ children and pretty much ignores our children’s existence. She visits the others 10 times for every one visit to ours. When my husband has spoken to her about it, she says she just “doesn’t see it.” Our children have been hurt...
FLORIDA STATE
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy