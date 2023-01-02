Dad Hilariously Reorganizes Son’s Spice Cabinet and Roasts Him In the Process

Ah, dads.

Anyone who grew up with a dad understands that dads play an important role in a child's life, and in an adult's life as well. There are dads who spray paint the kitchen cabinets , so their kids know where to find the cereal without a hassle, and then there are dads who believe in tough love.

Such as the dad of TikTok creator Dylan , who gives Dylan a hardtime about his organization skills. Let's check it out!

Oh yes, the spice rack!

So relatable! I'm sure we've all been there. My spice rack is still looking like this, and I already organized it.

What Dylan needs, is an adjustable cabinet spice organizer - I think we can all benefit from this. And his dad has a few good pointers, such as why buy more spices when the others are still half full. The reason for this, is that they probably get lost behind all those popular spices and then Dylan ends up not finding them. Therefore, he buys more.

Makes sense, no?

Nothing feels better than having an organized spice cabinet or spice drawer but it's also the hardest task.

TikTok agreed with Dylan's dad and felt like this tough love and motivation speech was well needed.

Indeed.

As TikToker @rosettamelvin commented,

"He is talking to all of us. This is motivation for me. Thanks dad."

Agreed.

And TikToker @jenners56 repeated the line, Dylan's dad used,

"How about working the cupboard? LMAO."



Seriously, hilarious. His dad should be a comedian, since he got some good lines.

Another TikToker (@jackiestallings) posted,

"Thanks for the laugh. This brightened my day."



It made my day as well.

