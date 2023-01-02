College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Monday, Jan. 2)

Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Monday, Jan. 2, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

The college football bowl season comes to an end with four games on Monday, Jan. 2. The 41-game bowl slate wraps up with two games in Florida as well as the Cotton Bowl and finishes up with the Granddaddy of 'Em All, the Rose Bowl. This quartet will serve as the lead-in to next Monday's College Football Playoff Championship between Georgia and TCU .

So if you're wondering " What college football bowl games are on today? " know this: There are four involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Monday, Jan. 2.

Note: Games are ordered by start time and all times are ET. The r ankings listed are from the final College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois (Tampa, Fla. ) , 12 p.m. on ESPN2 /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

This will be the first game Mississippi State has played since the tragic death of head coach Mike Leach. New Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett has said he intends to keep Leach's patented Air Raid in place while Illinois prefers staying grounded on offense and also has the nation's stingiest defense.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (Arlington, Texas) , 1 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

USC came up woefully short in the Pac-12 Championship Game, which also cost the Trojans a shot at the playoff, but they still can finish the season strong with a win over Tulane. The Green Wave won the AAC and earned the Group of 5's bid to the New Year's Six and now hopes to make a statement in AT&T Stadium. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is expected to play for USC.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue (Orlando, Fla.) 1 p.m. on ABC /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial

This is a matchup of teams that lost in their respective conference championship games, but this is not the Purdue team that won the Big Ten West. Besides head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are down their starting quarterback and the nation's reception leader, among others. LSU is missing a few key pieces too but quarterback Jayden Daniels will be out there as the Tigers will look to send a message with an eye toward next season.

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (Pasadena, Calif.) 5 p.m. on ESPN /live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

The first-ever meeting between these teams will take place in the Granddaddy of Them All. Utah is a back-to-back Pac-12 champion but the Utes are still seeking their first Rose Bowl win. Penn State's only two losses this season were to its Big Ten East rivals that made the playoff. It should be a great end to another thrilling bowl season.

