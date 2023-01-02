ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Sometimes I yell at him” - Luka Doncic reveals why he adores playing alongside Christian Wood

By Will Starjacki
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic states why he loves playing alongside Christian Wood despite being seen yelling at him during games.

The Dallas Mavericks were incredibly short-handed when Dorian-Finney Smith, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green, among other marquee scorers, were sidelined due to different injuries. Sitting 9th seed (Western Conference) during that time, many expected the Mavs to be potentially out of the Play-In Tournament contention.

Moreover, Mark Cuban-owned Mavericks were well below the .500 win record as Luka Doncic decided to take matters into his own hands, justifying why he's one of the best players in the NBA today. As a result, this team is on a 6-game winning streak courtesy of Doncic dropping 50 points or more in 3 of them.

While the 23-year-old has taken center stage, much credit has to go to newcomer Christian Wood , who has efficiently stepped into Kleber’s shoes. Interestingly, Luka has been seen yelling at the former Houston Rockets player on the court, but if you were to believe the Slovenian, this is why he adores playing alongside Wood.

Doncic admires Wood’s work ethic

After dropping 51 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists against the San Antonio Spurs in a nail-biting contest, Doncic admitted to yelling at Wood in the post-game interview. But the Slovenian emphasized how he gets even better with Christian for the same reason.

He doesn’t get mad if sometimes I yell at him and that’s what I appreciate. In the game I am alive, sometimes it’s hard to be with me on the court…I just want to win. He (Christian Wood) appreciates that (as) he never gets mad. He listens to me. I listen to him….It’s working great,” Doncic said.

Wood's run with the Mavs

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks for an expiring contract in the previously concluded off-season. Given that Wood has proven to have great on-court chemistry with Luka, Mavs should focus on extending his tenure with them. For now, the $3.3 Billion valued franchise has offered Christian a solid 2-year deal just to have salary cap space flexibility in 2025.

In the last 10 contests, this 27-year-old Power Forward has averaged 20.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game while providing the ideal threat around the rim, which Doncic caters to.

That being said, will the Mavericks once again make the same mistake as they made with Jalen Brunson ? Having let go of their star guard for no good reason, should they secure the services of Christian well before time? Do let us know in the comments down below.

