Jayson Tatum reacts to a 35-minute game delay following a dunk by Robert Williams III

Robert Williams III bent the rim after a monster dunk against the Nuggets causing a 40 mins delay.

Jayson Tatum © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

It was a matchup between the top teams from both conferences, as the Boston Celtics faced the Denver Nuggets on the road. The Nuggets prevailed in this tenacious clash by a score of 123-111, with four of their five starters scoring in double digits. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 55 points, but couldn’t take the Celtics over the finish line.

Although the game was engaging, the highlight came in the 4th quarter when Robert Williams III bent the rim after a thunderous dunk. The incident caused a 35-minute delay before the arena crew leveled the rim and allowed the game to continue.

Tatum on a 35-minute delay

The difficult part for the players was staying warm while the court crew worked on mending that rim. Some of them were jumping up and down. The likes of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic were jogging from sideline to sideline, as they were waiting for the game to continue.

Jayson Tatum , who finished 25 points, was asked in the postgame conference about whether the delay disrupted the team's rhythm.

“It was just weird. I don't know exactly how long we waited, but nobody probably expected it would be that long. We got two and a half, three minutes to warm up before we started, but not really not afraid; it was just kind of weird. It was just a weird situation, ” the Celtics' superstar said .

This isn't the first time an NBA game was paused because of a bent rim.

In 2014, a game between the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards was delayed for about 30 minutes after the players and court crew realized one of the rims was crooked. Dwight Howard went to great lengths to mend it himself; in the end, the arena crew was called, and the game had to be paused for half an hour.

Brown voiced his criticism

Boston was down 110-97 when the game was paused. So it's hard to argue that the incident cost them a win on the road. Still, Brown did voice his opinion on how the whole situation was handled.

“That has an effect on the game. That’s how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily that didn’t (happen), but that wasn’t good. That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt,” Jaylen said .

Following the loss, the Celtics are still the No.1 seed in the East with a 26-11 record. Meanwhile, the Nuggets jumped the Memphis Grizzlies and now sit atop the Western Conference.