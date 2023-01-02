Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
NebraskaTV
First baby of the New Year born at CHI Health Good Samaritan
KEARNEY, NEB. — Three days into the new year, doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year. Introducing Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter. The baby weighed in right at 9 pounds. Mom and dad are Addyna Matejka and Cauy Golter. They are engaged and live in...
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: King
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet King at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi, I’m King! I came in as a transfer from Texas. I’m a super good boy who loves to love! I’m anxiously awaiting to find my forever home, because shelter life is all I have ever really known. Since I am a husky a yard with a fence would be ideal for me as I need space to run and play! I am dog selective so I will need to test with any other animal in the home! If you’re interested in me stop by the shelter today!
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
KSNB Local4
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
NebraskaTV
First half run guides Minden to victory lane
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets used a 16-0 run through the first half to take a lead they would not relent in a 52-20 win over Kearney Catholic on Wednesday night. Trailing 10-2 midway through the first quarter, Minden locked down on defense and did not give up a Kearney Catholic bucket for 10:30 of game time.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
NebraskaTV
Kearney takes two from North Platte basketball
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney got a pair of decisive victories on Wednesday night against their foes from the west, North Platte. The Bearcat boys snapped a two-game slide by knocking off North Platte, 69-56. Kearney (8-3) is home to Grand Island (2-6) on Thursday. North Platte dropped to 4-5...
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NebraskaTV
Lopers promote Hammond to top assistant role
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today that Samantha Hammond is the Lopers new top assistant coach. The Taylor native and former UNK All-American right side takes over for Steph Brand who recently left the program for a job in the private sector. Brand served as the Lopers top assistant for five years and after being a graduate assistant and player for UNK.
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
klkntv.com
Man shoots multiple Nebraska homes in front of 2-year-old child, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man early Christmas morning after several gunshots rang out. Police said this happened near Lincoln Highway and North Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. Officers said they heard multiple guns being fired when they arrived. They then...
Comments / 0