Actyv.ai and Ratnaafin Partner on B2B Buy Now, Pay Later
Actyv.ai and Ratnaafin have partnered to deliver embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings. The new collaboration brings together Actyv.ai’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that includes B2B BNPL and Ratnaafin’s lending, insurance broking and other financial services, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release.
Retailers Demanding More From Payment Service Providers in 2023
There’s a merchant mind shift underway in retail industry circles. This, as changed consumers and an increased appetite for efficiency among businesses have combined to cause more merchants to demand more help from vendors, suppliers and anyone else who can offer some help, which in the case of payment service providers (PSPs) often leads to a chat about orchestration.
gcaptain.com
Supply Chains Undergoing Digital Transformation ‘Golden Age’
When the pandemic arrived in the leafy lakeside town of Holland, Michigan, office-furniture company Haworth Inc. needed more than hustle to avoid a supply-chain meltdown. Global Logistics Director Crystal Feasby and her team hurried to set up an e-commerce platform to meet surging demand for the $2 billion company’s gear. With trucking in disarray, the firm’s dealers needed real-time information about their deliveries. So Haworth started using software from FourKites Inc. to pinpoint truck movements to help customers plan around the disruptions.
Let the Deal Flow Roll for Logistics
Logistics deal flow will continue in the new year, albeit with some caveats. “The M&A for transportation will continue at its current rate. It’s still going to continue as rampant as it was,” Michael Rofman, head of the transportation and logistics group at tax and advisory firm Mazars, told Sourcing Journal. “The M&A activity has continued to evolve in the logistics space; it has not slowed.” What’s considered attractive acquisition targets among buyers is changing in lock step with a shifting environment, marked by declining transportation rates, an economic slowdown, questions around the availability of labor and the relentless demands created by e-commerce. While...
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
freightwaves.com
How 2 freight agents found success with asset-based brokerage
Each person is likely to answer differently, but according to Anita Baker, who draws on her 38 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry, it comes down to four characteristics:. Solid knowledge of the trucking industry. A good degree of professionalism. An eagerness to succeed. The desire to...
FedEx Launches New Service - Makes Returning Items a Breeze For Customers. What Can You Expect?
This service will be particularly useful for small to medium-sized businesses, as it will allow them to consolidate returns and save on shipping costs and environmental impact.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Bringing Wholesale Improvements to Cross-Border Payments
As central banks roll out central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) for both wholesale and retail use cases, public-private partnerships are expected to play a pivotal role. This is especially true for cross-border payments, where wholesale CBDCs are anticipated to improve transaction efficiency and security. Public-private partnerships are seen as critical for interoperability among wholesale CBDC systems.
Chewy CFO Seeks Labor Cost Savings via Automated Fulfillment
Chewy will reportedly open at least two automated fulfillment centers as it tries to curb rising labor costs. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Tuesday (Jan. 3), Chief Financial Officer Mario Marte said the move will reduce the time workers spend tracking down and packaging products for the online pet supply retailer.
Paving the way for autonomous trucks: Continental presents modular multi-sensor solution
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Continental is presenting an innovative sensor solution for commercial vehicles at CES 2023 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The commercial vehicle business is more complex than ever due to growing transport volumes, equipment rates of trucks with new assistance systems, and increasingly complex fleet management. The Continental Sensor Array provides an answer to the growing number of intelligent and automated driving systems in commercial vehicles. The multi-sensor system can be mounted above modern vehicle windshields to provide a compact, integrated solution to manage the new complex environments of commercial vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005146/en/ Holistic environmental perception: At CES 2023, Continental is presenting a modular multi-sensor solution for commercial vehicles to unlock the safe mobility of tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)
consumergoods.com
5 Retail Trends to Watch in 2023
2023 is poised to start with a bang. The consumer is resilient. Travel is booming. Supply chains are improving. Shipping costs are moderating. The pandemic is easing. China is opening. E-commerce marketplaces are accelerating. New online and in-store experiences are once again in focus. CES is fully back. NRF is fully back. Major retail events are overflowing (e.g., ShopTalk, GroceryShop). Cyber Five (Thanksgiving–Cyber Monday weekend) is up YoY. And in a recent study conducted with EnsembleIQ in partnership with AWS, 87% of retail tech leaders shared that they expect to maintain or increase tech budget spend in 2023.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
nexttv.com
Sinclair Demonstrates In-Car Services Delivered Via NextGen TV
Hyundai Mobis, Cast.Era, SK Telecom bring enhanced geo-targeting, infotainment and emergency information to vehicles. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it completed a demonstration of how it can use NextGen TV signals to deliver a variety of in-vehicle services to equip automobiles. Sinclair worked with Hyundai Mobis and Cast.Era, a joint venture...
Flying Magazine
Archer eVTOL Production to Get Lift from Carmaker Stellantis
Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) said it entered an agreement with international carmaker Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) aimed at setting up manufacturing facilities and beginning mass production of Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft in 2024. The companies’ announcement could make the prospect of widespread eVTOL transport in the near future...
Santander and Global Payments Team on Commercial Bank Card
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its U.S. commercial banking clients will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued through TSYS, a Global Payments-owned card issuer.
Business Payment Networks Help CFOs Deliver Cash Flow Certainty
For organizations facing uncertain economic times, swift access to accounts receivable (AR) can mean the difference between profitability and financial risk. Capturing payments quickly can be a challenge, as how and when business-to-business (B2B) or other clients choose to send payments can be dependent upon multiple factors, of which businesses can control just a few.
Digital Wallets Core to Adam Neuman’s Latest PropTech Venture, Flow
Digital wallet and embedded payments will help PropTechs turn renting an apartment into a community based, digital experience. Bond CEO Roy Ng told Karen Webster that the wallets can conceivably be used by renters and developers at properties across a range of use cases and digitally-enabled experiences — eventually forging connected ecosystems that extend far beyond the confines of the monthly rent payment.
Swift Names Mastercard Vet Stephen Grainger as Americas/UK Chief
Swift has appointed Mastercard veteran Stephen Grainger to oversee operations in the Americas and U.K. Grainger had worked for Swift in senior business development roles, the financial transactions facilitator said in a news release sent to PYMNTS Tuesday (Jan. 3). His LinkedIn profile shows Grainger at the organization from June 2015 to September 2018.
4 Trends Shaping EMEA Banking Sector in 2023
In this article, PYMNTS analyzes trends shaping the banking sector in the EMEA region. Zooming in on the different subregions shows that the EMEA banking sector remains at different stages of growth and development, despite the acceleration in the digitization of financial services across the regions. 1. UAE and Saudi...
