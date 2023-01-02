Read full article on original website
Four in five trains cancelled in first strike of 2023
Motorists advised to plan ahead as National Highways staff strike. Motorists are being urged to plan ahead as all National Highways traffic officers in England strike today and tomorrow. These are the crews that patrol motorways, dealing with collisions and helping motorists who break down. National Highways says “well-rehearsed resilience...
Severe flooding brings Hogmanay disruption
Travellers have faced Hogmanay disruption on Scotland's railways after Friday's floods. The West Coast Mainline is closed between Carlisle and Scotland with a landslip causing damage to the track. The Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh line had to be closed for a number of hours due to severe flooding but...
Extra ScotRail services to run amid strike disruption
ScotRail has announced extra rail services will operate after timetables were disrupted by strike action. Initially the rail operator said it would also be unable to provide a full service on Thursday but it has now confirmed journeys on 11 more routes. The UK-wide industrial action by RMT union members...
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
The best European train routes to try in 2023
A new night train from Vienna to La Spezia, Italy offers a new way to access Liguria’s Cinque Terre © HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock. Fans of train travel like me are looking toward 2023 with excitement – and a newly expanded to-do list. The magic date on...
West Coast Mainline part-closed due to flood damage
Flooding has damaged part of the West Coast Mainline – meaning no trains will run between Carlisle and Glasgow until January 6, Network Rail said.The rail company said an embankment beneath the railway was significantly damaged during extreme weather on December 30 and requires “extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to safely reopen”.It said engineers are working to remove landslip material on a 40m-long section of the line and reinforcing it with more than 200 tonnes of new stone.They will then relay the track above and check signalling systems, which they...
No 10 optimistic that deal to end rail strikes can soon be reached
Downing Street has expressed optimism that a solution to the current wave of rail strikes could be imminent, after the chief negotiator for Network Rail said a deal was “in touching distance”. Fresh talks over the dispute, in which drivers and other staff were staging the first of...
Train strikes: What is the impact on taxi drivers?
A rail strike by 40,000 RMT union members led to four in five trains being cancelled on Tuesday as many people returned to work after the Christmas break. Many taxi drivers rely on pick-ups from railway stations, so what has the impact been on their trade?. 'I've only had two...
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
Australia helicopter collision: Passenger tapped pilot before crash, footage shows
A survivor of a deadly helicopter collision in Australia had tried to warn a pilot of impending danger, a video appears to show. In the footage, a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft is seen tapping the pilot's shoulder. Pilot Michael James turns his head in response, while the...
Railway cleaners launch first strike over pay
Railway cleaners have launched their first national strike over pay, rosters and working conditions. More than 1,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) took part in industrial action on Saturday. The workers are employed by private contractors to clean trains for several rail operators including Avanti West...
Train drivers feel ‘crapped on from a very great height’, says union boss
Train drivers feel they have been “crapped on from a very great height”, the boss of their union has said.On the eve of a sixth walkout by members of the Aslef union, the general secretary, Mick Whelan, has lashed out at “corrupt, immoral, disgusting” employers.Speaking to The Independent, Mr Whelan said: “We were asked to come to work during the pandemic, and we did. During that period of two years of the pandemic, we didn’t seek a pay rise.“Then we get to year three – cost of living crisis happens. We quite reasonably think, along with other key workers,...
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike
Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
Train strikes – live: ‘Public services in crisis’ as bus drivers join rail workers in walkout
The new general secretary of the TUC has sought an urgent meeting with the prime minister as industrial action sweeps the nation.Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as tens of thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators walk out on the second day of the strike with bus drivers joining them.In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for...
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
Wales weather: Flood alerts as heavy rain hits
Multiple flood alerts have been issued for Wales as forecasters warn of heavy rain overnight. A Met Office yellow warning, which covers areas of both south and north Wales, runs from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday until 03:00 on Wednesday. The only areas unaffected by the warning are Anglesey, Denbighshire, Flintshire,...
More bus strikes! All the information about January action
New year, same strikes. While some dubbed summer 2022 the ‘summer of discontent’, it’s set to continue into the winter and spring, with little sign of things letting up. There are even more public-transport strikes in the capital as London bus drivers are continuing action into the new year.
Bristol teacher killed in Ben Nevis avalanche
A climber killed in an avalanche on Ben Nevis has been named as Mark Bessell, a 48-year-old teacher from Bristol. Mr Bessell died climbing the north face of the mountain 30 December, while a second man suffered serious injuries. Richard Uffendell, headteacher of Ashton Park School, paid tribute to Mr...
