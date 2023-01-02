Read full article on original website
Virginia AG begins civil rights investigation into Fairfax County high school, school division
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares formally launched an investigation into a high school in Fairfax County a day after Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the request of Miyares. Miyares said Wednesday that his Office of Civil Rights will look at Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson […]
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
I-95 Shutdown: One year since major snowstorm caused 18+ hours worth of gridlock in Virginia
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Wednesday marks one year since the beginning of an 18+ hour shutdown of I-95 in Virginia that left drivers stranded, a majority of them spending the night in their cars, due to a major snowstorm. What happened?. The incident began with a major crash involving several tractor-trailers...
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax representing VB mass shooting victims' families
Attorney and Former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax said he is now representing families of victims murdered in the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A wanted fugitive from Virginia was arrested in the Mount Hope area following a chase with deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Dale Gauvin is accused of taking off while deputies attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop just after 1:00...
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if Thomas Jefferson High School Administrators held back information about National Merit awards, which are determined by PSAT scores, from students and parents until after early-admission application deadlines for some colleges had passed. ...
Virginia Wesleyan University professor weighs in on Virginia's 7th District Senate race
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democratic Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and Republican Navy veteran Kevin Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District seat in a special election. There are a lot of big issues on the table, including abortion. Although Democrats will hold a majority in the...
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Data: Hampton Roads sees more than 160 gun-related homicides in 2022
Data from GunViolenceArchive.org shows that 2022 ended with more than 160 cases of gun violence-related homicides across Hampton Roads.
