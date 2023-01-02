Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
The most dangerous places to work as a law enforcement officer in South Dakota
RAPID CITY S.D. – Law enforcement regularly put themselves in dangerous situations while serving in the line of duty. This is especially true in South Dakota, where the violent crime rate is 10th highest in the nation, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Statistics,. But not everywhere in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MADD urges Tammy Kvasnicka’s release to include intense, long-term scrutiny of her actions to ensure no other family is victimized. Kvasnicka was charged in the July 2010 killing of 27-year-old Michael Xayavong. Despite the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles denying her request for commutation two times, her sentence for first-degree manslaughter has been commuted by Governor Kristi Noem.
YAHOO!
Arrest made in fatal shooting of St. Paul man returning home from work
Police have arrested a 20-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old as he was returning home from work in St. Paul’s North End last week. Alex Becker “was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother,” his aunt previously wrote on a fundraising website.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
South Dakota man identified as victim in New Year’s Day crash
Authorities have identified a 42-year-old Marty, South Dakota man in a fatal New Year's Day crash.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former correction officer files federal lawsuit against South Dakota DOC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A formal South Dakota corrections officer is filing a federal lawsuit against the state’s Department of Corrections. The lawsuit cites multiple situations where the former CO, Dallas Tronvold, was called a racial slur. Tronvold says he followed the chain of command with his concerns, filing a complaint with the local sheriff, DOC, and the Governor, and never heard back.
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council takes form
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced the formation of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council Thursday. The group will advise the attorney general on determining goals and protocols for the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Office, according to a press release.
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
YAHOO!
Cops hunting for killer who shot Brick man in Neptune home
FREEHOLD - Authorities Wednesday released the name of the Brick man killed in a Neptune home on the second day of the new year. On Monday, Neptune police responded to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. When they arrived, they found the victim — 34-year-old Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons of Brick — with a gunshot wound.
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
klkntv.com
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
willmarradio.com
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
Grandmother remembers grandson who died during South Dakota blizzard
Blizzard conditions on the Rosebud Reservation made it difficult for emergency services to reach Honor Beauvais who later died at the hospital.
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to recent winter storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The plow drivers across the state get behind the wheel to ensure the roads are driveable. Sometimes they go above and beyond. “It’s not our job to rescue, but when we’re called upon, we go and do it,” says Jim Lolley, SD DOT Maintenance Supervisor in Murdo.
Police: Drivers stranded in St. Paul, residents advised to limit travel
Police in St. Paul are asking residents to limit their driving until road conditions improve as heavy snow has caused some to become stranded Wednesday, with snow plows trying to catch up. Authorities said police, fire and EMS vehicles are finding other vehicles stuck and blocking roadways. MN 511 shows...
Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota
South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
