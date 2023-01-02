Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO