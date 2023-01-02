Read full article on original website
‘Total disbelief’: Thieves targeting parents’ cars at local daycare centers
Police are warning parents who drop off and pick up their children at daycare that they may be targeted by an organized group of thieves.
Barberton councilperson catches camera thieves ‘red-handed’
Justin Greer said he was alarmed when he began receiving notifications on his phone, with photos of two complete strangers that were being sent from a motion-activated trail camera that he kept in his truck.
cleveland19.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership (surveillance video)
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for four thieves who stole multiple vehicles from a car dealership early Tuesday morning. According to officials, the thefts happened around 5:19 a.m. from Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville in the 11000 block of Pearl Rd. Police said a manager called 911...
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
A 16-year-old boy died late Tuesday morning after he was shot at a hotel in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department.
YAHOO!
Man arrested and charged after altercation with police
Jan. 4—NORWALK — A man is in Huron County Jail following his arrest early Wednesday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Norwalk Police observed a vehicle driving erratically, driving left of center and speeding. A traffic stop was initiated on East Main Street in front of the Huron County Prosecutor's Office.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: 3-year-old found in home with poor conditions with allegedly intoxicated father
Warren Police found a three-year-old in a home with poor conditions with his allegedly intoxicated father on Sunday. According to a police report, police received a call from the child's grandmother who showed up to the apartment on Southern Boulevard to check on the child whose father has custody of him on weekends.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator
Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood man ordered to pay over $27K to animal shelter after police remove 41 dogs from home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -A 71-year-old Lakewood man living with almost four dozen dogs at his home will have to pay up if he wants his dogs back. Last month, police rescued 41 beagle dogs from Ernest Lazor’s home on Waterbury Road after multiple calls for action. Lakewood Police officers...
cleveland19.com
2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for credit card theft suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
Akron PD ask for help in pedestrian hit-skip crash
Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.
crawfordcountynow.com
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
