ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man arrested and charged after altercation with police

Jan. 4—NORWALK — A man is in Huron County Jail following his arrest early Wednesday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Norwalk Police observed a vehicle driving erratically, driving left of center and speeding. A traffic stop was initiated on East Main Street in front of the Huron County Prosecutor's Office.
NORWALK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
MANSFIELD, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator

Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for credit card theft suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
AKRON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase

MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy