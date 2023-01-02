Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County man arrested for murdering mother of his children
ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police. Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested on Jan. 3 for the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children. Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they...
WTVM
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
WTVM
Chambers Co. murder suspect bond revoked after failing to appear for trial
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect is back behind bars with a revoked bond after failing to appear in court for his trial. Court documents say Corey Davis was indicted in 2017 for the murder of Larry Summers. His original trial date was set to begin on Oct. 31,...
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
LaGrange woman has child snatched and then returned to her by police
LaGrange police responded to a call in reference to a kidnapping on Sunday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police look for hit-and-run driver who struck Henry County woman twice, leaving her for dead
A driver struck a Henry County woman, ran her over again, and then left her for dead. That driver is still on the loose.
Teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old girl in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenage girl in critical condition. At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim was taken to […]
WTVM
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 60 residents of Muscogee County accomplished their civic duty this morning in court for jury duty. As a result, 14 now have been selected to serve on the trial for Anthony Gates. 26-year-old Gates faces decades in prison if convicted of the charges against him.
Phenix City Police Department investigating New Year’s Eve Meadowlane Park shooting; one injured
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Phenix City Police Department, a female teen was injured during a shooting in Meadowlane Park on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say an arrest has been made, and the incident is still under investigation. This is a developing story; stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details […]
COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
fox5atlanta.com
1 juvenile arrested, 1 unknown suspect wanted in LaGrange attempted carjackings
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Police are looking for another suspect after arresting a minor in connection to an attempted carjacking on Waverly Way in LaGrange. On Dec. 31 around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate suspicious activity. A male was caught on a resident's home surveillance system trying to enter a car parked in their driveway.
WTVM
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and daughter are dead after a tragic house fire in LaGrange. On December 31, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Troup County Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a residential building fire on Old Kimbrough Road. Officials say responding units arrived to the...
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after an officer was involved in a crash. On December 31, at approximately 5:45 a.m., a Columbus officer driving a marked CPD car was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road.
Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable. "What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police locate Clayton County missing man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police confirmed to Atlanta News First that 53-year-old Alexander Matos has been located. Matos’s family members told authorities that they heard from him on Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
Comments / 0