Lagrange, GA

WTVM

Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old girl in east Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenage girl in critical condition. At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim was taken to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 60 residents of Muscogee County accomplished their civic duty this morning in court for jury duty. As a result, 14 now have been selected to serve on the trial for Anthony Gates. 26-year-old Gates faces decades in prison if convicted of the charges against him.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 juvenile arrested, 1 unknown suspect wanted in LaGrange attempted carjackings

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Police are looking for another suspect after arresting a minor in connection to an attempted carjacking on Waverly Way in LaGrange. On Dec. 31 around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate suspicious activity. A male was caught on a resident's home surveillance system trying to enter a car parked in their driveway.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police locate Clayton County missing man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police confirmed to Atlanta News First that 53-year-old Alexander Matos has been located. Matos’s family members told authorities that they heard from him on Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA

