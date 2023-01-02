Read full article on original website
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
2023 Idaho Laws You Need To Know
The new year is upon us and that means a new batch of laws going into effect that some of us will notice right away... and honestly, some of us we'll never see these go into effect. Let's look at the laws and then we'll dive into the two big ones that stand out among the rest.
3 Idaho universities form Innovation Research Alliance
Boise State University, Idaho State University (ISU) and University of Idaho (U of I) have partnered to form a regional technology and innovation alliance to foster innovation-led economic growth in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to a recent announcement from Boise State University. Through the Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance ...
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier.
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Longest Life Expectancy
There are a lot of factors to consider when attempting to determine the healthiest counties in Idaho, but thankfully there are also a lot of dedicated sources out there conducting studies and providing the information for us. Which counties in Idaho have the longest life expectancy? Let’s find out!
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
Idaho Lottery to announce $1,000,000 Raffle winning number Wednesday
The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is the Idaho Lottery’s most anticipated game of the year. The post Idaho Lottery to announce $1,000,000 Raffle winning number Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Idaho Falls Out of the Top 10 Most Popular States For First Time Since 2014
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that the interest in moving to Idaho is waning. Idaho first appeared on their “Top States to Move To” list in 2014 in the...
The Most-Searched Conspiracy in Idaho Actually Makes Sense
I've always been convinced that aliens and UFOs are a thing, especially in Idaho. I feel like believing that the government covering it up is more widely accepted than ever, especially with the government declassifying files that show unexplained activity in the skies and even space. I've always said, if that's what they're showing us, what aren't they showing us? Surely, the people of Idaho would want to know... right? Not so fast.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
At least 10 avalanches triggered in Idaho in three days
IDAHO, USA — At least 10 large natural or human-triggered avalanches happened in the past three days in Idaho, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The avalanches were triggered around Galena Peak, in the Pioneer Mountains and above Smiley Creek. “We had a little storm that came through and...
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again
ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
What Happens to Idaho Kids Inside a Juvenile Detention Center?
💭 Inspired by the memory of a troubled childhood friend, I decided I wanted to know more about today's juvenile detention centers. 💗 To my pleasant surprise, Idaho's Juvenile Justice System goes to great lengths to affect positive change for its children in detention centers. 💎 The gallery...
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Idaho Parents Can Throw Their Kid Away at Any Age
You can throw a kid away at any age in Idaho. Legally, you can sh*t-out on your kid for no reason at all and put ‘em up for adoption until they’re a day shy of 18. I know this because a friend of mine lived through it and Idaho law vouches for it.
How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor
IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
