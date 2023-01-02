Read full article on original website
Related
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?
Now that I have your attention, let me preface by saying that talking about any storm in detail 6 or 7 days ahead of time is mere entertainment. For weather geeks, this is our entertainment. Since we’re on the topics of monsters and entertainment, there’s an iconic quote from the...
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Elliott To Bring Blizzard Conditions, High Winds As It Grows Into A Potential Bomb Cyclone
A major storm will track through the Midwest, Northeast and South through the end of the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Plains, Midwest and East.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain and mild temperatures for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will stay mild into 2023 with showers on Saturday.
Drenching weather on the way for the Gulf Coast states
The same storm poised to bring a covering of snow to portions of the central Plains at the beginning of the week will spread soaking rain and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast states through Tuesday. AccuWeather forecasters say this rain may be beneficial for some but could prove disruptive for early Christmas travelers and outdoor activities.
wtaj.com
The mild, but gray weather pattern will continue for a couple more days
A surge of warmer air pushing into the region will help the drizzle to turn into a steadier rainfall that can be briefly heavy Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold mostly steady in the 40s. Some places will rise by morning. Tuesday afternoon will turn breezy to windy with clouds,...
SFist
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
Eastern US storm to bring rain, fog for end-of-year travel and revelers
A major warmup will be accompanied by widespread rain that could cause disruptions and more travel headaches across the East Coast in the final days of 2022. A quick-moving storm will accompany a major warmup in the eastern United States during the last few days of 2022 and into the start of 2023. While the storm will bring mostly rain versus snow and ice, wet roads and low visibility can pose some problems for motorists and airlines, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
Powerful winter storm to bring freezing temperatures, snow to much of the U.S.
A powerful Arctic cold front was slated to bring blizzard conditions to several parts of the U.S. this week, lowering temperatures to dangerous levels, dumping heavy snowfall, causing potential power outages and creating a holiday travel nightmare for millions of Americans in the process. The storm will extend from the...
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
BBC
2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps
Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...
Comments / 0