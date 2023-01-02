ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
AccuWeather

Drenching weather on the way for the Gulf Coast states

The same storm poised to bring a covering of snow to portions of the central Plains at the beginning of the week will spread soaking rain and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast states through Tuesday. AccuWeather forecasters say this rain may be beneficial for some but could prove disruptive for early Christmas travelers and outdoor activities.
wtaj.com

The mild, but gray weather pattern will continue for a couple more days

A surge of warmer air pushing into the region will help the drizzle to turn into a steadier rainfall that can be briefly heavy Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold mostly steady in the 40s. Some places will rise by morning. Tuesday afternoon will turn breezy to windy with clouds,...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
AccuWeather

Eastern US storm to bring rain, fog for end-of-year travel and revelers

A major warmup will be accompanied by widespread rain that could cause disruptions and more travel headaches across the East Coast in the final days of 2022. A quick-moving storm will accompany a major warmup in the eastern United States during the last few days of 2022 and into the start of 2023. While the storm will bring mostly rain versus snow and ice, wet roads and low visibility can pose some problems for motorists and airlines, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
KRMG

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
BBC

2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps

Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...

