9NEWS

Man sentenced for killing couple who met him to buy car

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man convicted of killing an Aurora couple who had agreed to meet him to buy a car that turned out to be stolen will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences without the...
AURORA, CO
proclaimerscv.com

34-year-old man in Denver was charged with allegedly killing 2 men

On Dec. 20, the Police assigned to the case announced that they were conducting an investigation of homicide in the involvement of an adult male who was killed at North Washington Street near the I-70. Police went to the scene at around 9:50 in the morning and found the victim...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police looking for suspect in carjacking of tow truck

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted for carjacking a tow truck in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the truck was stolen just after 2 p.m. from the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard. Officers found the truck near Peoria Street...
AURORA, CO
David Heitz

Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance

(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Missing 27-year-old man last seen in Denver

DENVER — Just days after the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) program went live in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert seeking help to locate a 27-year-old man. On Tuesday, the CBI put out the alert on behalf of Denver Police. They're asking for help...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Judge rules DPS must lift ban on Brandon Pryor during appeal

DENVER — A federal judge has ruled Denver Public Schools must lift its ban prohibiting a man who co-founded one of its schools from being on school property. Brandon Pryor sued the district after it issued the ban. In December, a federal judge said the district's ban on Pryor couldn't stand. The district has since appealed that decision.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora

A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022.  Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Denver Violent Crimes: The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2022

More than 7,000 violent crimes took place in Denver during 2022, with a large percentage concentrated in the central city. These are among the takeaways from newly updated statistics from the FBI's National Incident Based Reporting System and the Denver Crime Map, an online tool maintained by the Denver Police Department that provides information about offenses in all 78 official city neighborhoods plus Union Station, an area targeted for extra enforcement by the DPD.
DENVER, CO
