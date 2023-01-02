Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Indictment of Denver police officer in LoDo shooting elicits reactions of surprise, relief
DENVER — A Denver grand jury's indictment of a police officer in a shooting last year in lower downtown prompted mixed reactions Wednesday from Mayor Michael Hancock, the Denver Police Protective Association and three of the bystanders who were injured in the shooting. A 14-count indictment was returned against...
Man arrested in Weld County carjacking incident sentenced to 20 years in prison
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old man will spend the next 20 years in prison after a carjacking incident in Weld County in 2021. On Wednesday afternoon, the Weld County District Attorney's Office announced that David Mercado was sentenced to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the incident.
Grand jury indicts Denver officer, calls actions in shooting that injured 6 'reckless'
DENVER — A grand jury indicted a Denver Police officer in a shooting in Lower Downtown in July in which several bystanders were wounded by gunfire, saying the indictment was in part because that officer knew he didn't have a "clear backdrop" when he fired his weapon. The grand...
FBI assists investigation into theft of artwork worth more than $400,000
BOULDER, Colo. — The FBI was assisting in the investigation of five pieces of art valued at $400,000 that were stolen from a padlocked truck outside a hotel last month, Boulder Police said on Wednesday. The Boulder Police Department asked for the public's help in finding the artwork that...
Man sentenced for killing couple who met him to buy car
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man convicted of killing an Aurora couple who had agreed to meet him to buy a car that turned out to be stolen will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences without the...
Denver woman claims she was roofied at a bar and wasn't able to file report
A Denver woman who believes she was roofied at a downtown bar is seeking justice after being turned away while trying to file a police report
Colorado kidnapping suspect claimed he was famous band member
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A parolee charged with kidnapping in connection with a Westminster Amber Alert told the victim he was a member of the band Bowling for Soup and offered to pay for 30 days in a hotel for the girl who had been living out of a car.
Trial of boy accused in fatal Lakewood apartment fire vacated; competency questioned
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The murder trial of a 12-year-old boy accused of setting last Halloween’s deadly Lakewood apartment fire was vacated Tuesday as his attorneys wait for a doctor to complete a competency evaluation. The trial for the defendant had been set for early May and no date...
Wounded Lafayette officer won't be charged after exchange of gunfire
LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A man in a stolen car fatally shot himself after shooting an officer in the leg in November, according to a decision letter from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, which investigated the officer's use of force. On Tuesday, the DA's Office announced that the officer...
proclaimerscv.com
34-year-old man in Denver was charged with allegedly killing 2 men
On Dec. 20, the Police assigned to the case announced that they were conducting an investigation of homicide in the involvement of an adult male who was killed at North Washington Street near the I-70. Police went to the scene at around 9:50 in the morning and found the victim...
Aurora police looking for suspect in carjacking of tow truck
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted for carjacking a tow truck in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the truck was stolen just after 2 p.m. from the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard. Officers found the truck near Peoria Street...
Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance
(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
Colorado Semi-Truck Driver Ran Over Locksmith After Payment Dispute, Killing Him, Police Say
Colorado semi-truck driver Erick Mejia allegedly ran over locksmith Guillermo Duran-Mejia, killing him, then continued making scheduled deliveries on Dec. 28, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department. A Colorado semi-truck driver was arrested this week for allegedly running over a locksmith over a payment dispute, causing fatal injuries, then...
Missing 27-year-old man last seen in Denver
DENVER — Just days after the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) program went live in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert seeking help to locate a 27-year-old man. On Tuesday, the CBI put out the alert on behalf of Denver Police. They're asking for help...
Judge rules DPS must lift ban on Brandon Pryor during appeal
DENVER — A federal judge has ruled Denver Public Schools must lift its ban prohibiting a man who co-founded one of its schools from being on school property. Brandon Pryor sued the district after it issued the ban. In December, a federal judge said the district's ban on Pryor couldn't stand. The district has since appealed that decision.
Police searching for multiple robbery suspects
Police are searching for suspects in two separate robberies that occurred in the last week.
Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora
A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022. Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Westword
Denver Violent Crimes: The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2022
More than 7,000 violent crimes took place in Denver during 2022, with a large percentage concentrated in the central city. These are among the takeaways from newly updated statistics from the FBI's National Incident Based Reporting System and the Denver Crime Map, an online tool maintained by the Denver Police Department that provides information about offenses in all 78 official city neighborhoods plus Union Station, an area targeted for extra enforcement by the DPD.
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1