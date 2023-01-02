The Countries With the 20 Strongest Militaries

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

The world's four largest superpowers -- The United States, Russia, China, and India -- control 22,872 active military aircraft and they spent almost $1.17 trillion on defense in 2020, well more than double the combined defense expenditures of 16 other top military powers. But which country has the strongest military might?

To determine the 20 countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Global Firepower’s 2022 Military Strength Ranking , which ranked 142 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 50 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical fighting capability is -- by conventional means as nuclear weapons were not taken into account. ( These are the countries that control the world’s nuclear weapons .)

The U.S. vastly outspends all other military superpowers, devoting 3.7% of its gross domestic product to defense, 1 percentage point higher than the average for the 20 military powers on the list but less than the share of GDP devoted to defense by Pakistan, Russia, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which commits 8.4% of GDP to defense. The U.S. also had the lowest PowerIndex score, indicating it has the strongest military might.



Russia has the second-largest military force and the second-largest number of warplanes, but its annual defense budget is glaringly small among the leading military superpowers -- only $62 billion in 2020 compared to the $778 billion spent by the U.S. and $229 billion spent by the other NATO members on this list of the strongest militaries. Despite this, Russia has the second lowest PowerIndex score, indicating its military might is second only to the U.S.

Here are the countries with the strongest military might

Click here to see our detailed methodology

20. Saudi Arabia

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.297

> Armed forces personnel: 252,000 (1.7% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 897 (1.7% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $57.5 (8.4% of GDP)

19. Spain

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.290

> Armed forces personnel: 199,000 (0.9% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 503 (0.9% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $17.4 (1.4% of GDP)

ALSO READ: What the US Military Spends the Most Money On

18. Israel

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.262

> Armed forces personnel: 178,000 (4.3% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 597 (1.1% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $21.7 (5.6% of GDP)

17. Australia

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.238

> Armed forces personnel: 59,000 (0.4% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 430 (0.8% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $27.5 (2.1% of GDP)

16. Germany

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.232

> Armed forces personnel: 184,000 (0.4% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 617 (1.2% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $52.8 (1.4% of GDP)

15. Indonesia

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.225

> Armed forces personnel: 676,000 (0.5% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 462 (0.9% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $9.4 (0.9% of GDP)

14. Iran

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.210

> Armed forces personnel: 650,000 (2.4% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 543 (1.0% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $15.8 (2.2% of GDP)

ALSO READ: The 10 Largest Navies In The World

13. Turkey

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.196

> Armed forces personnel: 512,000 (1.5% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 1,057 (2.0% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $17.7 (2.8% of GDP)

12. Egypt

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.187

> Armed forces personnel: 836,000 (3.0% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 1,062 (2.0% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $4.5 (1.2% of GDP)

11. Italy

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.180

> Armed forces personnel: 342,000 (1.3% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 864 (1.6% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $28.9 (1.6% of GDP)

10. Brazil

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.170

> Armed forces personnel: 762,000 (0.7% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 669 (1.3% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $19.7 (1.4% of GDP)

9. Pakistan

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.157

> Armed forces personnel: 943,000 (1.3% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 1,387 (2.6% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $10.4 (4.0% of GDP)

ALSO READ: Countries With the Largest Militaries

8. United Kingdom

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.138

> Armed forces personnel: 149,000 (0.4% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 693 (1.3% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $59.2 (2.2% of GDP)

7. France

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.128

> Armed forces personnel: 304,000 (1.0% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 1,055 (2.0% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $52.7 (2.1% of GDP)

6. South Korea

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.126

> Armed forces personnel: 613,000 (2.1% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 1,595 (3.0% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $45.7 (2.8% of GDP)

5. Japan

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.120

> Armed forces personnel: 261,000 (0.4% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 1,449 (2.7% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $49.1 (1.0% of GDP)

4. India

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.098

> Armed forces personnel: 3,045,000 (0.6% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 2,167 (4.1% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $72.9 (2.9% of GDP)

ALSO READ: Countries That Control the World’s Nuclear Weapons

3. China

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.051

> Armed forces personnel: 2,535,000 (0.3% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 3,285 (6.2% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $252.3 (1.7% of GDP)

2. Russia

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.050

> Armed forces personnel: 1,454,000 (2.0% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 4,173 (7.8% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $61.7 (4.3% of GDP)

1. United States

> Global Firepower PowerIndex score: 0.045

> Armed forces personnel: 1,388,000 (0.8% of labor force)

> Active military aircraft: 13,247 (24.9% of global fleet)

> Defense expenditure, 2020: $778.2 (3.7% of GDP)

Methodology

To determine the countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from Global Firepower, a part of the Military Factory network of sites. Countries were ranked based on the GFP’s 2022 Military Strength PowerIndex , a composite of over 50 factors measuring such categories as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography.

The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical fighting capability is -- by conventional means as nuclear weapons were not taken into account. (Though a perfect PowerIndex score is 0.0, such a score is currently unattainable given the scope of the study, Global Firepower explains.)

Data on armed forces personnel and armed forces personnel as a percentage of the labor force came from the International Institute for Strategic Studies , which used World Bank data, and is for 2019. Data on the number of active military aircraft came from FlightGlobal and is for 2021. Data on military expenditure in 2020 came from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute .

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.