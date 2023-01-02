Read full article on original website
Related
New laws in effect in North Carolina
(Editor Note: This story was originally published by the Carolina Journal on Dec. 30, 2022) The new year means new laws for North Carolina. Here is a look at some of the laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Although S.B. 300, Criminal Justice Reform, was signed into...
WBTV
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
wfmynews2.com
These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
countynews4you.com
“Racially-Isolated” Schools in North Carolina Increase
More schools across North Carolina are racially segregating or becoming “racially isolated. According to a new report titled “Still Stymied: Why Integration Has Not Transformed North Carolina’s Schools” by Kris Nordstrom, Senior Policy Analyst with the Education and Law Project of the NC Justice Center, there has been very little progress since its first report, “Stymied by Segregation (March 2018).
newsfromthestates.com
Veteran NC teacher questions Board of Ed chair’s good faith on merit pay plan for teachers
If there is anyone involved in the controversial North Carolina teacher merit pay work who should understand the importance of giving teachers a seat at the table when redesigning how they are paid, it’s the chair of the State Board of Education. After all, the last time Eric Davis...
Taxes on gas to rise in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Year brings many things, including rising gas prices. In North Carolina, lawmakers have decided to raise taxes on gas by two cents, from 38.5 to 40.5 cents. This will cost drivers who have a 15-gallon tank an extra $15-20. The increase comes from the need for more money to […]
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
When North Carolina Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month, including January 2023. Benefits are paid between...
WRAL
Health insurance changes coming for state employees as multibillion-dollar state contract shifts
For the first time in four decades, a new company won the state contract to manage health insurance for more than 700,000 North Carolina state employees, teachers, retirees and their families, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Wednesday. Folwell said Aetna will take over the plan in 2025, replacing Blue Cross...
Charlotte Stories
NCDOR’s New Year’s Resolution Includes Raising Taxes For North Carolina Residents
The NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has just given Charlotte residents another reason to move south of the border in the new year. According to an official statement by the NCDOR, “Effective January 1, 2023, the motor fuel excise tax rate is the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is plus or minus the sum of the annual percentage change in state population for the applicable calendar year, multiplied by 75 percent and the annual energy index percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, multiplied by 25 percent.”
Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
Community advocates continue to seek bail reform in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is calling for bail reform as the Queen City continues to experience gun violence. Sevhn Robinson lost her 25-year-old son Kyyri Doggette in 2017 to a shooting on Independence Boulevard. Robinson was told by police her son was the 55th homicide that year.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
This Is North Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Tar Heel State's best public high schools.
Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari
Cojocari’s parents were in jail days after her disappearance came to light last month.
northcarolina.edu
Statements on the passing of former University of North Carolina System President Molly Corbett Broad
Broad, who served as president of the System from 1997 through 2005, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. “Molly Corbett Broad was a trailblazer and a visionary. She came to North Carolina at a pivotal moment for our public universities, laying the groundwork for growth and progress across our state. She oversaw a historic $3.1 billion higher education bond and created the state’s first need-based scholarship program, opening the doors of higher education to far more North Carolina students.
Comments / 0