In the event that something catastrophic happens to Earth, there is a nuclear bunker located right here in Indiana. We have all seen catastrophic/natural disaster movies where people are trying to escape an asteroid by fleeing to large underground bunkers, hoping to survive the fallout. A few examples of these movies include 2012, Greenland, and Deep Impact. It wasn't until the other day, while listening to a podcast about end-of-the-world scenarios, that I discovered that one of those bunkers is actually located right here in Indiana. I mean it makes sense given that we are known as "The Crossroads of America".

