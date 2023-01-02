Even though the title character of Wednesday was never really associated with the murder-mystery genre, the new Netflix series adds whodunit elements for her stint at Nevermore school. The mystery of the season revolves around who – or what – was killing students, and Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) sets out to investigate on her own. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo of showrunners, Al Gough and Miles Millar, talked about their influences and mentioned one particular story that they’ve been wanting to tell for a long time.

5 DAYS AGO