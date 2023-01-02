Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The most anticipated Broadway shows opening in 2023
From a puppet-heavy adaptation of "Life of Pi" to a revival of "Sweeney Todd," these are some of the Broadway plays and musical we're most excited about this year.
dctheaterarts.org
Broadway productions of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ and ‘Chicago’ set new records
At a time when the theater world is struggling to regain its audiences and to find its footing after reopening following the long pandemic hiatus, a total of fifteen Broadway productions will be closing between now and February 12, in addition to those that already ended their runs in December. But two popular shows – one play and one musical – are continuing to break both house and Broadway records.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
5 people you didn’t know were Texans
You may think you always know a Texan right off the bat but here's a few high-profile people you may not know have Texas ties.
PBS Reveals 2023 Debut Dates: When To See ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Vienna Blood,’ ‘Tom Jones’ And More
PBS will bring back six series and premiere two period dramas in 2023, which includes the debut of Tom Jones on Masterpiece that’s based on the 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. “PBS continues to bring dramas that appeal to the entire family, from mysteries like Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece and Vienna Blood to coming-of-age stories like Sanditon on Masterpiece and La Otra Mirada. This season’s lineup of period dramas is our most extensive to date, with hours of captivating storytelling from January to May,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President Program Scheduling at PBS. “Not only do we have returning seasons...
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
The 5 Best HBO Max Shows of 2022
Streaming fans hopefully didn't miss these 5 shows from HBO Max in 2022.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Debra Jo Rupp Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+
EXCLUSIVE: That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has been added to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series headlined by Kathryn Hahn, sources tell Deadline. In addition to Hahn, who is reprising her WandaVision role as bad gal Agatha Harkness, Rupp joins male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone. Emma Caulfield Ford also is said to be reprising her character of Dottie from WandaVision. No details about Rupp’s role are revealed but it’s safe to assume that she may be reprising her WandaVision role as Mrs. Hart, which she played...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Collider
'Wednesday' Showrunners Say They'd Like to Do a Young Miss Marple Series
Even though the title character of Wednesday was never really associated with the murder-mystery genre, the new Netflix series adds whodunit elements for her stint at Nevermore school. The mystery of the season revolves around who – or what – was killing students, and Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) sets out to investigate on her own. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo of showrunners, Al Gough and Miles Millar, talked about their influences and mentioned one particular story that they’ve been wanting to tell for a long time.
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Copenhagen Cowboy and 9 Other Shows to Watch This Week
Looking for your next binge-watch, or just need to fill an hour? Welcome to Your Weekly Watch List, our curated collection of the best shows on television. Here’s what to watch from Monday, January 2 through Sunday, January 8. 2023 has just begun, but television is already charging full...
Find Out the Other WandaVision Alum Headed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Just weeks ahead of That '90s Show's Jan. 19 premiere on Netflix, it's been announced that Debra Jo Rupp will be popping up in another highly anticipated TV spinoff in 2023. That's right, the That '70s Show actress has been cast in the...
Paging Dr. Grace Song to 'Chicago Med' — What Do We Know About the New Physician?
With few exceptions — Great Expectations comes to mind — we rarely appreciate a wealthy benefactor. And in the world of TV medical dramas, a single rich person saving a struggling hospital is hardly a fresh story arc. Fortunately, Chicago Med has never disappointed its fans, which means that the arrival of Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), owner of controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group, will be refreshing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Benedict Cumberbatch to play a homeless, drug-addicted puppeteer in new Netflix series
We get it, Benedict; the boundaries of your acting range are non-existent; who else could dabble in the realms of Marvel and Sherlock to universal acclaim whilst bringing just as much dramatic gravitas to films such as 12 Years A Slave and The Power of the Dog? Indeed, for all the overdone jokes about his name, Benedict Cumberbatch is one of Hollywood’s most prominent chameleons.
‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Sets Exclusive Premiere Date on Hulu (Photos)
True crime drama “Boston Strangler” is set to premiere in March exclusively on Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday. The feature film from 20th Century dives into the infamous Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. “Boston Strangler” — written and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) — will portray...
‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Stars in Prime Video Thriller Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark...
