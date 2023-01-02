Read full article on original website
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
How many playoff games does 49ers Brock Purdy need to win to be QB1 next season?
The San Francisco 49ers escaped Las Vegas with a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, in a game that made the 49ers look vulnerable. 49ers Brock Purdy answered many questions during the game, but one question remains: how many playoff games does Purdy need to win to be the 49ers starting quarterback next season?
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Sam Ehlinger named QB1 as Indianapolis Colts fume over celebration
Sam Ehlinger was named the Week 18 starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, but that was hardly the
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Receives Second Career Ejection In Loss To Pelicans
Disgruntled by the play of his players and the lack of calls, coach Stephen Silas received his second career ejection during the Houston Rockets' 119-108 loss to the Pelicans.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Cardinals QB facing 49ers in Week 18 once lost to Maryland by 6 touchdowns
With the strength of this defense, Blough might have flashbacks to the mighty Terrapins.
Kansas' Kersgieter, Franklin and Jackson lead Jayhawks to dominant victory
Kansas gets their tenth double-digit victory of the season as the Jayhawk seniors come alive early against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders
Clemson, off to best ACC start since '96-97, beats Va. Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each scored 13 points, Clemson made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last 26 seconds and the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 68-65 on Wednesday night. Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) hasn’t won its first four in conference play since the 1996-97 season. The Hokies have dropped three straight. The Tigers’ Joshua Beadle made the second of a two-shot foul following his miss on the first with seven seconds to go for a 68-65 advantage. The Hokies’ Sean Pedulla failed to hit the rim on his 3-point attempt for the chance to tie it. Grant Basile made four-straight foul shots in a 21-second span and the Hokies lead 58-57 with 5:44 remaining. Hall made a jumper about 90 seconds later and Clemson never trailed again.
Wentz's career continues to spiral downward
Carson Wentz’s career continued spiraling downward Wednesday when he was benched – again – by the Washington Commanders. Wentz, an MVP candidate with the Eagles five years ago, will be inactive Sunday for the Commanders’ season finale against the Cowboys, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning.
