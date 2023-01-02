Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
County Commission Affirms P&Z Decision Regarding Subdivision Access Road
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously this morning to affirm a decision by the Planning & Zoning Commission regarding an access road for a subdivision south of Double J Road. The John and Rita Isaacson Subdivision is a proposed subdivision just south of Double J Road....
UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
sweetwaternow.com
SLIB Approves Sweetwater Memorial’s Lab Grant Request
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With funding secured, the $8.7 million lab renovation and expansion at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will move forward. During the MHSC Board of Trustees’ meeting this afternoon, CEO Irene Richardson told the board the State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) unanimously approved the hospital’s lab renovation request for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. SLIB made the decision at its December meeting.
capcity.news
Westbound traffic on I-80 closed to Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dangerous road conditions have led to the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing I-80 to all westbound traffic from the I-25 intersection in Cheyenne to Rock Springs. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the road is expected to remain closed for the next 12–14 hours. The...
sweetwaternow.com
Janet “Darleen” Sexton (February 18, 1937 – December 28, 2022)
Janet “Darleen” Sexton, 85, of Green River, WY, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. . She was born on February 18, 1937 in Aleppo Township, Greene County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Willis Allen Yoder and Ruby Catherine Yoder Grim. . Janet attended school...
sweetwaternow.com
Three Newly Elected Sweetwater Commissioners to Meet for First Time
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet for the first time in 2023 this Tuesday, as well as for the first time with three new commissioners. Robb Slaughter, Island Richards, and Keaton West will join Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld and Mary Thoman on the board. They will meet Tuesday, January 3, starting at 8:30 a.m., at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The three new commissioners will take their Oath of Office before the meeting at 8 a.m. in the District Courtroom.
sweetwaternow.com
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022)
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming for the past 10 years and former resident of East Carbon, Utah. She was born...
sweetwaternow.com
Samela “Sami” Kay Large (July 8, 1958 – December 27, 2022)
Samela “Sami” Kay Large, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and former resident of La Barge and Kemmerer, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1958 in Fort Morgan, Colorado; the daughter of Jack Wilson and Marian Lowery.
sweetwaternow.com
Free Christmas Tree Recycling Offered by Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees. According to the city, trees placed on the curbside are taken to the landfill. In an effort to keep trees out of the landfill, the City is encouraging residents to drop their trees off at 200 Community Park Drive during daylight hours. These trees will then be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.
sweetwaternow.com
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Randall was a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina for 38 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born October 24, 1968 in Rock Springs,...
sweetwaternow.com
Donald Lindsley (October 27, 1960 – January 1, 2023)
Donald Lindsley, 62, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for the past 34 years and former resident of Granger, Wyoming and Roosevelt, Utah. He was born October 27, 1960, the son of...
sweetwaternow.com
Caring For Our Patients, Serving Our Community
As we welcome a new year, our Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County family continues to be committed to providing excellent, high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and to serving our community. We strive every day to exemplify our mission, compassionate care for every life we touch, and to achieve our...
sweetwaternow.com
Receive a Survey? Please Fill it Out!
Have you visited Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County lately, or any of our Specialty Clinics?. If the answer is “yes,” then you will most likely receive a patient experience survey, if you have not already. Your survey feedback is incredibly important to us. We use patient experience surveys...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
