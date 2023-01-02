SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet for the first time in 2023 this Tuesday, as well as for the first time with three new commissioners. Robb Slaughter, Island Richards, and Keaton West will join Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld and Mary Thoman on the board. They will meet Tuesday, January 3, starting at 8:30 a.m., at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The three new commissioners will take their Oath of Office before the meeting at 8 a.m. in the District Courtroom.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO