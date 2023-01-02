Read full article on original website
Artist of the Week: Alasdair Kent
British-Australian Tenor Makes Wiener Staatsoper Debut in Rossini Masterpiece. Happy 2023! With the arrival of the new year, the Wiener Staatsoper will continue to celebrate with a revival of Rossini’s masterful comedy “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.” The production will feature a mix of veteran performers and rising stars, including Alasdair Kent, who will make his company debut as he continues his rise in the opera world.
The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker
Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
Luxembourg at Christmas
Christmas in Europe is special! Each country sparkles with towering trees that gleam through Old Towns, wooden chalet stalls sell local delicacies, everyone is in a happy mood and lights fill the streets of major cities. A destination that is especially magical at Christmas is the small country of Luxembourg!
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Tom Karen, designer of Raleigh Chopper and Marble Run, dies aged 96
Tom Karen, the British designer behind the Raleigh Chopper and Marble Run has died aged 96, his family have confirmed. His daughter Eugenie told the Guardian: “It was a privilege to have been close to such a creative person. He made things constantly and even his most throwaway creations were things to be treasured. I have a paper Spitfire that he casually made for my sons in minutes, but it captures the aircraft’s character perfectly.
Staatsoper Berlin Announces Cast Change for ‘Turandot’
The Staatsoper Berlin has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Turandot.”. The company said that Anna Samuil will sing the title role on March 17 and 21 replacing Elena Pankratova. Samuil made her Staatsoper Berlin debut in 2003 and has sin performed such roles as Donna...
Practicing Ascension: African and Afro-Caribbean Reverence in Art and Performance
To an outside observer, ceremonial rituals may seem inherently theatrical. Connecting with realms and beings beyond our solid three dimensions requires specific visual, verbal, and spatial cues—a set of colors, an incantation, a site, a time of day. By activating these elements, we attempt to touch the untouchable. When artists fold spiritual practices into their artwork, many withhold explanation—those familiar with the context will understand the symbols, while others will still be privileged to enter what has become a blessed space, even if they’re not aware of its implications. In the four works that follow, artists with strong cultural links to...
Photography Rooted in Racism, Claims Lecture Backed by London Government
A series of lectures supported by the Transport for London (TfL), a local London government body, is set to take place this month and claims that photography is rooted in racism, colonial notions, and has been used for “power, control, and subjugation.”. The lecture series is being produced by...
Happy 143rd Birthday E. M. Forster
Today is the 143rd birthday of the the author E. M. Forster. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. REMAINS: Cremated (ashes scattered) BEST KNOWN FOR: Edward Morgan Forster OM CH was an English fiction writer, essayist...
Real Goldfish or Painting?
This unbelievably realistic goldfish is actually not real, it was made by Japanese artist Riusuke Fukahori. Yes, you got it right, it’s not alive fish, it was created in real Japanese houshold objects. Fukahori was patiently pouring a layer of resin, letting it dry, then painting a little piece with acrylic paint, then pouring another layer, painting more and so on until a perfect 3D goldfish appears.
Adriano Pedrosa Talks About a Year Dedicated to “Indigenous Histories”
Adriano Pedrosa was just announced as curator of the 2024 Venice Biennale. A.i.A. recently spoke to him for the annual Art in America Guide coming out in January 2023, which includes among its offerings a series of as-told-to interviews with museum directors working in different ways in and around the Global South. Pedrosa has been artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP) since 2014, having started after cocurating the 2006 Bienal de São Paulo and the 2011 Istanbul Biennial. At MASP, Pedrosa has overseen a series of “Histories” exhibitions that began in 2016 with “Histories of...
Atelier Fréderic Louis adds new curves to art-deco house in Antwerp
The rounded details of an art-deco-style facade are repeated throughout the interior of this house in Antwerp, which has been renovated by Atelier Fréderic Louis. Belgian architect Fréderic Louis has modernised the layout of House Mellinet, replacing the previously separate kitchen and living room with a large, open family room that opens out to the rear garden.
Feed your soul: the 31-day classical music diet for January
From gentle awakening to explosive fanfare, duelling pianos to one chill lone voice, expand your horizons with a month’s worth of classical ear-openers. For Observer readers, January’s cultural diet is now a habit: first literature, in 2020, then last year’s sequel, short films. The best way to engage with those, surely, was sitting down with a box of chocolates and a hot-water bottle. Here’s a diet where you can listen and walk the dog, lift dumbbells, practise hula or, with care, reverse running. Whatever fitness trend you may have signed up to in a fit of optimism can also, in theory, be done with headphones on.
The Mega Art of Jim Denevan
Which of us haven’t held a stick to draw on sand at the beach or the river shore? I’m sure almost everyone. But not everyone had a passion to do it on a professional level. Jim Denevan (50 years old) is one of the artists who picked landscape...
Parthenon Marbles Deal May Be Close, MoMA Nabs New Investments Chief, and More: Morning Links for January 4, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MORE WHISPERS. Last month, there were reports in the Greek press that the British Museum and Athens were in secret talks over the Parthenon Marbles. Now Bloomberg says that the two parties are “closing in on an agreement” that would see the contested antiquities make their way back to their homeland. How might that deal look? It could “see a proportion of the marbles sent to Athens on rotation over several years,” Alberto Nardelli and Alex Wickham write. Greece would loan other works to the London institution, and plaster copies might be placed on view there, too. By law, the...
Photographing a rapidly changing America in the 60s
In Dave Heath’s seminal book, A Dialogue With Solitude, the photographer captures a post-war America at the beginning of a cultural and economic boom, on the cusp, and then amid a major civil rights movement. However, these things are rarely at the forefront of the work, instead quietly contemplated as background noise. Largely shot in North American cities like Chicago and New York, where Dave lived in the mid-50s after returning from the war in Korea (portraits of his fellow servicemen also feature, interspersed with scenes from the street), the book is a visual anthology that recognises the more introspective moments of everyday urban life.
Monumental 11-Acre Portrait by Jorge Rodríguez-Gerada
Cuban-American contemporary artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada is known for his enormous portrait art. His latest project WISH – a part of the Belfast Festival in Northern Ireland - took four weeks of work and can be seen either as aerial view from top points of Belfast or people can also walk around the installation itself. The artwork is situated on 11 acres of land and was finished with the help of volunteers placing about 8 million pounds of soil, sand, and rock throughout the area.
Expressionism: The Bridge
And ourselves not deliberately. The century had changed; the 20th had come with its wars and revolutions, hopes and disappointments, violent passions and exaltation. The "contemplative" impressionism, which introduced a new understanding of the perception of nature, a great contribution to the creation of a new drawing technique, and a new attitude to the transmission of color and light, was replaced by an even brighter but ruder and "unbridled" artistic direction—expressionism (from Latin expressio, meaning "expression").
Check Out the Full List of Picasso Exhibitions This Year
42 exhibitions across eight different countries. Picasso lovers worldwide, 2023 is the year for you. To mark the 70th anniversary of his death, the governments of France and Spain worked together on a year-long suite of retrospective exhibitions dubbed “Celebration Picasso 1973-2023”, which will examine particular periods within his life and the legacy he’s left on the art world since.
Vivid Umbrellas Installation in Agueda, Portugal
The city of Agueda, Portugal decorated some of their streets with colorful umbrellas again. The installation was created around few shopping areas by Sextafeira Produções as a part of Agitagueda art festival. Patricia Almeida and Pedro Nascimento were among the first ones to capture this splash of brightness and share it with the world through their flickr accounts.
