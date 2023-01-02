Read full article on original website
Jalmaurer Gaming
5d ago
Absolutely heartbreaking 😔 R.I.P. young ladies 🕊🕊 Wrapping their parents in love and sending so many prayers for healing 🙏⚘️⚘️
Amy Smith
5d ago
Wow. This is heartbreaking. Tragic ending for 2 beautiful young women. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of these young women.
WGAL
Police on scene of shooting in Lancaster
Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital...
abc27.com
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
WGAL
York County fire under investigation
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire in the 2500 block of Hepplewhite Drive in Manchester Township Saturday morning. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, the fire was in an attached garage. York City, Dover Township, and Strinestown Fire provided assistance. Fire officials say...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
WGAL
Man charged for attacking nursing staff
Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
Student Robbed Walking To School Bus Stop In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old student was shoved up against a building and robbed "while walking to his bus stop," Northern York County Regional police announced in a release on Friday, Jan. 6.The teenager's encounter with an unknown male wearing a winter coat with a fur lined hood in the 700 block of Albrig…
local21news.com
Man allegedly kicks nurse in the face and breaks window at Ephrata hospital
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
One person in critical condition after central Pa. crash
Two people were insured in a crash in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 300 block of North Plum Street involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside of a vehicle. The crash involved two vehicles, but...
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
WGAL
Police investigating serious crash in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police said they are investigating a crash that left two older people seriously injured. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The crash happened on the 300 block of North Plum Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the victims' vehicle overturned after colliding with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire officials say smoking in bed caused fatal Reading fire
READING, Pa. - The Reading fire marshal's office said smoking in bed caused a December fire that claimed the life of a Reading man. Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of N. Kenhorst Boulevard on December 15 after a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke from the residence.
pahomepage.com
Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion
A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Vigil held for homeless Harrisburg woman killed on bike
Friends and family were among those who braved the chilly January weather to remember a spot of warmth and joy. They gathered to remember 29-year-old Chantel Worley near the intersection where she died, hosting a vigil to celebrate her for the joyful things in her life. Worley was killed Dec....
Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
UPDATE Two 'Expected To Survive' Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say
Two elderly people are expected to survive after reportedly being in critical condition— one with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police announced in an updated release the following afternoon.Officers were called to the two-veh…
abc27.com
Dauphin County fire chief allegedly stole $36k in HVAC job
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Dauphin County District Attorney, Francis Chardo, a volunteer fire chief in Dauphin County allegedly stole more than $36,000 on a job for his HVAC business. The fire chief, 26-year-old Matt Lemmon of the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1, also operates an...
pahomepage.com
Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County
According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Billboards beg...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Farm Show: Hours, schedule, parking info
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Jan. 7-14, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg. A visitor's guide is available here. Jan. 9-13: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Food Court in the Expo Hall will...
