wtoc.com
First Alert: Tornado Watch until 2PM
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2PM as a cold front pushes in storms from the west to the east. Rain moves in from the west to the east, with the bulk of the rain falling from lunchtime through the afternoon.
Statesboro – Bulloch Severe Weather Alert Wednesday
9:47 AM UPDATE: STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, EVANS, BULLOCH, JENKINS, CANDLER AND TATTNALL COUNTIES. Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 9:47AM EST by NWS Charleston SC At 9:47 AM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Herndon to near Alamo, and moving east at 45 mph.
wtoc.com
DeRenne between Abercorn and Bull closed after sewer line collapses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Savannah should expect delays over the next few weeks, as a collapsed sewer line is shutting down a main road across the center of the city. This all started when a sewer line collapsed Tuesday and obviously the issue hasn’t been completely sorted out.
WMAZ
Coastal Georgia's EF-4 tornado officially the U.S.'s strongest in 2022
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Bryan County, Georgia's EF-4 tornado from April 5 will go down as the strongest tornado in the United States for 2022. The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC estimated wind speeds of 185 mph with the coastal Georgia tornado. The tornado's path ran for 14.5...
elegantislandliving.net
Experience the Exceptional in Darien - Oaks on the River
Real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas’ roots in McIntosh County and on the Georgia coast run deep. He went to school in Darien until he was in sixth grade, which required a roughly two-hour bus ride from Harris Neck, allowing him to absorb the charm of the coastal community and encase it firmly in his memory. Those memories never left him. So, when he returned to the Golden Isles in 2009 after “retiring” from a 40-year executive recruiting career in Atlanta, Lucas brought with him a desire to do something special for the community that shaped his love for Coastal Georgia. First, he dove into the real estate world on St. Simons Island for several years. Then, when the time was right, Lucas jumped at the opportunity to rethink the waterfront in Darien, Georgia’s second-oldest town.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Brickyard Branch, Long County
Brickyard Branch is located on the edge of Ludowici, bordering both sides of US Highway 301. It’s part of the Altamaha River floodplain. It’s named for the brick and tile yard of the Ludowici Celadon Company, which in turn gave the town its name, early in the 20th century.
wtoc.com
Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
wtoc.com
Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some look for warm getaways to start the New Year, hundreds on Tybee Island welcomed 2023 in a much colder way. Hundreds rushed into the ocean braving chilly water temperatures for Tybee’s Polar Plunge. It’s a tradition not held in full-scale since before...
Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
WJCL
Canady's Coats for Kids campaign ends
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Once the weather gets colder, some kids in need now have coats to stay warm. Wednesday morning, Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing delivered over 1000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The coats have been collected over the last month from the...
wtoc.com
Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
blufftontoday.com
Two die in crash in Hardeeville over New Year's weekend
A two-vehicle accident over the New Year's weekend in Hardeeville resulted in two fatalities, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken. Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, died on scene from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 30 accident, Aiken said. The second driver, Alex Andrade, 29, died due to his...
eatitandlikeit.com
Clean Eats Savannah 2023
New year, new you, right? That’s how it is supposed to go, anyway. The calendar flips to the new year and everyone starts their diets. You start watching what you eat hoping to lose those stubborn 25 pounds only to end up right back where you were by St Patrick’s Day. If that is you, you should know that you are not alone. A local gym owner once told me that by far the majority of new customers that walk through the door this week looking for a reset bail on their plans by March 1st.
WJCL
Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines to be given Wednesday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coastal Georgia Mobile Vaccination Team will be at Tompkins Center on Ogeechee Road. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1-6 p.m. They will be providing COVID-19 boosters and flu shots. No appointment is needed, and all vaccines are free of charge.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
WJCL
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry hope you can help find a missing teenage boy. The Beaufort Police Department says Dean Drisdom Jr., 13, was last seen leaving his home on December 28. Police believe he may be in the area of Cross...
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen not seen since Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. According to Statesboro Police, Julie Gillikan left the Willingway addition treatment center on December 24. Authorities believe she is still in the area. If you have any...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island locals and tourists mourn loss of celebrity canine Maverick
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how a Hilton Head icon is being remembered for the love and joy he spread to everyone. Hilton Head is known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, tennis, fishing and seafood. But for many tourists,...
