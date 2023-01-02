ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

First Alert: Tornado Watch until 2PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2PM as a cold front pushes in storms from the west to the east. Rain moves in from the west to the east, with the bulk of the rain falling from lunchtime through the afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro – Bulloch Severe Weather Alert Wednesday

9:47 AM UPDATE: STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, EVANS, BULLOCH, JENKINS, CANDLER AND TATTNALL COUNTIES. Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 9:47AM EST by NWS Charleston SC At 9:47 AM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Herndon to near Alamo, and moving east at 45 mph.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

DeRenne between Abercorn and Bull closed after sewer line collapses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Savannah should expect delays over the next few weeks, as a collapsed sewer line is shutting down a main road across the center of the city. This all started when a sewer line collapsed Tuesday and obviously the issue hasn’t been completely sorted out.
SAVANNAH, GA
elegantislandliving.net

Experience the Exceptional in Darien - Oaks on the River

Real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas’ roots in McIntosh County and on the Georgia coast run deep. He went to school in Darien until he was in sixth grade, which required a roughly two-hour bus ride from Harris Neck, allowing him to absorb the charm of the coastal community and encase it firmly in his memory. Those memories never left him. So, when he returned to the Golden Isles in 2009 after “retiring” from a 40-year executive recruiting career in Atlanta, Lucas brought with him a desire to do something special for the community that shaped his love for Coastal Georgia. First, he dove into the real estate world on St. Simons Island for several years. Then, when the time was right, Lucas jumped at the opportunity to rethink the waterfront in Darien, Georgia’s second-oldest town.
DARIEN, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Brickyard Branch, Long County

Brickyard Branch is located on the edge of Ludowici, bordering both sides of US Highway 301. It’s part of the Altamaha River floodplain. It’s named for the brick and tile yard of the Ludowici Celadon Company, which in turn gave the town its name, early in the 20th century.
LONG COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some look for warm getaways to start the New Year, hundreds on Tybee Island welcomed 2023 in a much colder way. Hundreds rushed into the ocean braving chilly water temperatures for Tybee’s Polar Plunge. It’s a tradition not held in full-scale since before...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Grice Connect

Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Canady's Coats for Kids campaign ends

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Once the weather gets colder, some kids in need now have coats to stay warm. Wednesday morning, Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing delivered over 1000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The coats have been collected over the last month from the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Glass recycling returning to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Two die in crash in Hardeeville over New Year's weekend

A two-vehicle accident over the New Year's weekend in Hardeeville resulted in two fatalities, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken. Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, died on scene from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 30 accident, Aiken said. The second driver, Alex Andrade, 29, died due to his...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Clean Eats Savannah 2023

New year, new you, right? That’s how it is supposed to go, anyway. The calendar flips to the new year and everyone starts their diets. You start watching what you eat hoping to lose those stubborn 25 pounds only to end up right back where you were by St Patrick’s Day. If that is you, you should know that you are not alone. A local gym owner once told me that by far the majority of new customers that walk through the door this week looking for a reset bail on their plans by March 1st.
SAVANNAH, GA

