Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of sunshine today

By Miller Robson
 2 days ago
A broad upper low will slide across Colorado today and enter Nebraska tonight delivering additional snow to Wyoming and maybe extreme southeast Montana through this evening. The eastern Bighorns could pick up another 4-8" with the Bridger Mountains getting another 3-6". Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for these areas through late morning.

Billings and most of the area will enjoy lots of sunshine today with seasonal daytime highs. Highs and lows should hover around normal over the next few days before warming up as the weekend approaches.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place this week before a quick shot of energy brings a chance of rain, snow or a mix on Friday. Sunshine returns for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s through Wednesday, 30s on Thursday then 30s/40s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight and tomorrow night, 10s/20s Wednesday night then mainly 20s through rest of the week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

