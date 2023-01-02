ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Unions call for ‘sensible’ proposals to help end rail dispute strikes

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A575e_0k0sMWHo00

Trade union leaders have said that only “sensible” proposals will end the rail dispute as passengers prepare for fresh disruption this week ahead of strikes by tens of thousands of workers.

As the long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions continue into the new year, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.

Trade union leaders accused Government ministers of “sitting on their hands” and failing to help secure a deal amid warnings passengers should expect “significant disruption” with only a limited number of trains set to run.

“We don’t want disruption, we want a settlement. There’s been too much disruption on the railway caused by government policy and if we can get sensible proposals we can work up towards a solution,” said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

The advice for passengers is to only travel if absolutely necessary, allow extra time and check when first and last trains will depart.

We would advise passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this period, allow extra time and check when their first and last train will depart

Daniel Mann, Rail Delivery Group

There may also be disruption to services on Sunday January 8 as the striking workers return to their duties.

On RMT strike days, around half of the network will shut down and only about 20% of normal services running.

Trains that do run will start later and finish much earlier than usual, with services typically running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the day of the strike.

The train drivers’ strike on January 5 will affect 15 operators and will result in even fewer services running, with some companies operating “very significantly reduced” timetables.

The RMT also has an overtime ban in place at 14 train operating companies until Monday that will continue to affect the level of cancellations and the punctuality of some services.

Mr Lynch, who spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of the walkout, said he had received “radio silence” since mid-December as he accused Government ministers of “sitting on their hands”.

“They keep saying that they’re facilitating a deal. And I think it’s absolutely the opposite to that.”

He said that his union wants a settlement, not disruption.

“The Government simply will not give a mandate to the employers, Network Rail and the train operators that will allow this deal to be resolved. They’re sitting on their hands and are noted by their absence from this scene.

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, apologised to passengers for the “unnecessary and damaging disruption”.

They expect train drivers at these companies to take a real-terms pay cut - to work just as hard for considerably less - when inflation is running at north of 14%

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary

“We would advise passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this period, allow extra time and check when their first and last train will depart.

Passengers with tickets for between 3-7 January can use their ticket the day before the ticket date, or up to and including Tuesday January 10.

“This dispute will only be resolved by agreeing the long overdue reforms to working arrangements needed to put the industry on a sustainable footing, rather than unions condemning their members to losing more pay in the new year.”

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan told the PA news agency that the union is “in it for the long haul”, adding: “We don’t want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place.

“They have not offered our members a penny and these are people who have not had an increase since April 2019.

“That means they expect train drivers at these companies to take a real-terms pay cut – to work just as hard for considerably less – when inflation is running at north of 14%.

Inflation-matching pay increases for all public sector workers would cost everyone more in the long-term - worsening debt, fuelling inflation, and costing every household an extra £1,000

Department for Transport

“We are always happy to negotiate – we never refuse to sit down at the table and talk – but these companies have offered us nothing, and that is unacceptable.”

The RMT is campaigning against plans to close ticket offices, cut jobs and move the industry to widespread driver-only operation.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Passengers have rightly had enough of rail strikes and want the disruption to end.

“The Government has demonstrated it is being reasonable and stands ready to facilitate a resolution to rail disputes. It’s time the unions came to the table and played their part as well.

“Inflation-matching pay increases for all public-sector workers would cost everyone more in the long-term – worsening debt, fuelling inflation, and costing every household an extra £1,000.

Mr Whelan added: “We keep coming to the table but the table is bare. Six months after we asked for a pay rise for train drivers who have, now, not had one for nearly four years, we have still not had an offer from the train companies which employ us.

“The ball is in their court. The companies, or this Tory government which stands behind them, could end this dispute now by making a serious and sensible pay offer.”

The Times reported on Monday that promised legislation to crack down on strikes could be introduced as soon as this month, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak potentially bringing forward proposals for minimum staffing levels in public services during strikes.

A Government spokesperson said that details would emerge in “due course”.

“As well as contingency planning, we are exploring further measures to help minimise disruption and protect the public.

“Anything we bring forward will rightfully balance the rights of workers to strike, with the rights of the public to get on with their daily lives and keep people safe,” the spokesperson said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Radio silence’ from government on ending strikes, says RMT’s Mick Lynch

There has been “radio silence” from the government on preventing a fresh wave of strikes, according to rail union leader Mick Lynch – who accused ministers of “sitting on their hands”.Union chiefs have said that only a change in stance will end the rail dispute, as passengers prepare for five days of disruption this week because of fresh strikes by tens of thousands of workers.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.“We don’t want disruption,...
The Independent

Second day of new year strike action on railways as Scots return to work

ScotRail services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday as railway workers walk out in a second day of strike action this week.Network Rail workers across Scotland walked out yesterday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.Signal workers, guards, customer service and station workers are among those who downed tools on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.While the dispute itself does not involve ScotRail staff, industrial action will have a major impact on the operators ability to run services.Due to strike action by RMT members of Network Rail on...
msn.com

RMT chief threatens rail strikes could continue beyond May – as it happened

LIVE – Updated at 15:18. Mick Lynch says strikes could carry on into spring unless a reasonable offer is made to the RMT union; transport secretary denies blocking a deal. Downing Street is hopeful that a deal to end the rail strikes could be possible. A No 10 source said that while issues remained to be sorted, it was viewed as the public sector dispute most likely to be resolved first, reports our political correspondent Peter Walker.
BBC

Four in five trains cancelled in first strike of 2023

Motorists advised to plan ahead as National Highways staff strike. Motorists are being urged to plan ahead as all National Highways traffic officers in England strike today and tomorrow. These are the crews that patrol motorways, dealing with collisions and helping motorists who break down. National Highways says “well-rehearsed resilience...
BBC

Railway cleaners launch first strike over pay

Railway cleaners have launched their first national strike over pay, rosters and working conditions. More than 1,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) took part in industrial action on Saturday. The workers are employed by private contractors to clean trains for several rail operators including Avanti West...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
BBC

Train drivers' union warns strikes could escalate

Train drivers may intensify their campaign of industrial action as they seek a breakthrough in the ongoing dispute over pay, their union leader has said. Drivers at 15 train companies are walking out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains. Mick Whelan told the BBC his union...
The Independent

Train drivers feel ‘crapped on from a very great height’, says union boss

Train drivers feel they have been “crapped on from a very great height”, the boss of their union has said.On the eve of a sixth walkout by members of the Aslef union, the general secretary, Mick Whelan, has lashed out at “corrupt, immoral, disgusting” employers.Speaking to The Independent, Mr Whelan said: “We were asked to come to work during the pandemic, and we did. During that period of two years of the pandemic, we didn’t seek a pay rise.“Then we get to year three – cost of living crisis happens. We quite reasonably think, along with other key workers,...
The Independent

No trains between Scotland and England as drivers take one day of strike action

Cross-border rail services between Scotland and England are severely disrupted due to strike action by members of the Aslef union.Train drivers from 15 train companies who are members of the union have walked out on Thursday in an ongoing dispute over pay.No services between Scotland and England are running as the action affects Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry services.Picket lines are being manned at Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverley and the Polmadie Rail Depot in Glasgow on Thursday morning.Due to industrial action, services will be disrupted this week. ⚠️Services will be severely reduced on 3, 4, 6 and 7...
The Independent

Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike

Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
The Guardian

Almost no trains will run across England on Thursday as drivers strike

Almost no trains will run in most parts of England on Thursday as train drivers at 15 operating companies go on strike. The 24-hour strike by members of the Aslef union will stop services entirely across major national rail lines, halting most commuter services in the south-east, Midlands and north of England.
The Guardian

10 of the best charity holiday stays in the UK

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh has fingers in pies with a surprisingly broad range of fillings. Not only does this esteemed 500-year-old institution own the city’s Surgeon’s Hall, an iconic William Playfair building completed in 1832 which houses the college’s headquarters, as well as the grippingly gruesome Surgeon’s Hall Museum. It also owns a four-star hotel just behind Surgeon’s Hall, the profits from which help provide training for surgeons worldwide in need of financial assistance. No one could argue that the 129-bedroom hotel is as eye-catching as Playfair’s classical-style design but a £1.8m overhaul a couple of years ago saw it become Edinburgh’s largest independent four-star hotel and it’s a comfortable choice for those looking to dip one toe into the city centre and another into climbing Arthur’s Seat.
The Independent

Strikes UK – live: Train and bus services halted as Border Force strikes ‘could hit Dover’

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed with just one-fifth of services running, as the new head of TUC seeks an urgent meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak in a bid to break the deadlock.The latest rail strikes will disrupt services across the country, while London will also be hit by bus driver strikes. A full lists of affected services can be found below.Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr Sunak, TUC chief Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, warned yesterday that industrial action on the railways will likely continue beyond May unless a reasonable offer is made to workers. Read More Who’s on strike today? Every date of every UK walkout in 2023All the UK strike dates confirmed for January 2023Second day of New Year strike action on railways as Scots return to work
The Independent

Mick Lynch claims government is ‘prepared to take risks with safety’ as new round of rail strikes kicks off

By the end of the next round of national rail stoppages, members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail will have been on strike for 20 days in 200 since midsummer 2022. An overtime ban that has run for weeks over Christmas and new year has cut earnings still further.But as the longest sustained shutdown of large parts of the rail network since 1989 began, the boss of the main rail union said the walk-outs have been effective.Speaking exclusively to The Independent, general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We’ve put it on the front page of the papers...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy