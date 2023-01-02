ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tension grips Kashmir as five civilians killed in less than 24 hours

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgcRU_0k0sLcfV00

Fresh violence in India ’s Jammu and Kashmir has escalated tensions after five people, including a young child, were killed in two separate incidents in less than 24 hours.

A day after suspected militants sprayed bullets towards a row of civilian homes in Jammu’s Rajouri District, killing four people, a bomb blast near the same homes left a child dead and four other people injured on Monday.

The violence on the first two days of the new year has triggered fear and tension in the region as the family members grieved the death and protested against the attacks.

Police and security forces have launched a massive manhunt to locate the suspects of the two attacks, intensifying security in the area.

On Sunday evening, two armed men arrived in the Dangri village from a nearby forest and targeted three houses, asking the locals to show their identity cards. After nearly a dozen of villagers gathered, the two suspected militants sprayed bullets.

At least four people were killed and nine were injured in the attack.

On Monday, a child was killed and seven people were injured in a bomb blast near one of the houses targeted overnight in the village, police said.

It was unclear whether the explosive was left behind by the attackers.

“Today an explosion took place in which a child was killed and seven people got injured. It seems that the IED was kept under a gunny bag,” said Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police, Jammu Zone.

“Info about presence of two terrorists has been received. Area has been cordoned off and search Op underway”.

Manoj Sinha, New Delhi’s top administrator in Jammu and Kashmir , condemned the incident and called it a “cowardly terror attack”.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri,” he tweeted. “I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”

All the victims in the two attacks belonged to the Hindu community in the region which is under attack from separatist militants. A number of Hindus has been killed in targeted attacks by militants in recent year, sparking renewed fears in the community that faced exodus in the 1990s.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah of the union territory condemned the attack while blaming security forces for the security lapse.

“This apparent carelessness on the part of the security forces needs to be probed & accountability fixed. Costly lessons learnt in the past taught us not to hand over the sites of encounters/attacks without throughly sanitising them. Why wasn’t this SOP followed in Rajouri?” he tweeted.

The northern Himalayan region of Kashmir is a bone of contention between both India and Pakistan , who both claim it in full but rule it in parts. The two rival nations have fought two wars over the region since independence from British rule in 1947.

India blames Pakistan-backed separatists for stirring unrest in the region to fight new Delhi’s rule.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
The Independent

Third Russian man found dead in India under mysterious circumstances within a fortnight

A Russian engineer was found dead aboard a ship in his chamber at a port in an eastern Indian state on Tuesday, marking the third such mysterious deaths in a fortnight.Sergey Milyakov was the chief engineer on a ship anchored at the Paradip Port in the coastal state Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur.The Russian man was found dead inside his chamber around 4.30am, officials said.The cause behind the 51-year-old man’s death is not immediately clear. Officials have also not shared details of any injury marks.Milyakov was working on the vessel M B Aldnah, which was headed to Mumbai from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port via...
The Associated Press

Burkina Faso rights group alleges 28 dead in ethnic killings

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Volunteer militia groups supporting Burkina Faso’s army have killed dozens of civilians of the ethnic Fulani group, including children, in the troubled country’s west, a local rights group charged on Tuesday. The military supporters killed nearly 30 civilians last week in Nouna...
The Independent

Indians react with horror after Delhi woman dragged under car for over an hour on New Year

A detailed high-level investigation has been ordered by India’s federal home minister Amit Shah into the gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for miles for over an hour after being hit by a car in the country’s capital Delhi.Anjali Singh, an event manager, was returning home on her two-wheeler vehicle when a car hit her on the early morning of 1 January. She was dragged by the car for around 13km, over an hour, from Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Kanjhawala neighbourhood. Her body was found naked as her clothes were torn off while she was being dragged...
BBC

Burkina Faso violence: Bodies of 28 people found in Nouna

The bodies of 28 people who were shot dead have been discovered in Burkina Faso's north-western town of Nouna, the government has said. A civil society group blamed the killings on armed civilians claiming to be members of a government-backed volunteer force fighting jihadists. The government did not comment on...
The Independent

Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
BBC

Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say

A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
The Independent

NYE party takes tragic turn as host dies of heart attack after accidentally shooting guest dead

A New Year's Eve party in India's southern state of Karnataka turned tragic as the host died of a heart attack after accidentally shooting dead one of the guests. Manjunath Olekar, 67, hosted a party at his farmhouse in Shivamogga city with nearly 50 people in attendance. He was preparing his double barrelled gun to fire celebratory shots to ring in the New Year, when he accidentally shot 34-year-old Vinay U, who was standing next to him.The local police said Olekar was loading his licensed gun when he accidentally pressed the trigger. Vinay, identified as a friend of the...
TheDailyBeast

Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare

When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy