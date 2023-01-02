Read full article on original website
The 23 best pictures from the Winter Classic at Fenway Park
The NHL Winter Classic made its return to Fenway Park on Monday, culminating with a come-from-behind victory by the Boston Bruins over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here is a collection of photos capturing the day’s festivities.
'The Fist Bump Kid': Liam Fitzgerald invited to greet Bruins for Winter Classic at Fenway
NORTHBOROUGH — The “Fist Bump Kid” is back. Just about eight years after a video of him fist-bumping Boston Bruins players from the team’s bench went viral, Liam Fitzgerald has been invited to fist-bump Bruins players on Monday as they get announced for their Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. ...
Red Sox owner John Henry got heckled and boo’d at Winter Classic (Video)
Boston Bruins fans didn’t hold back their feelings — or rage — when Red Sox owner John Henry arrived at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic. A new year has begun but the same old animosity held by Red Sox fans toward the organization remains. To say...
Check out incredible drone video of Fenway Park for Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Boston sports fans know the ins and outs of Fenway Park quite well. Yet with the Winter Classic taking place in America's oldest ballpark, a whole world of fans will be looking at Fenway in ways they hadn't quite imagined.To help capture the full scene of Fenway Park for the Winter Classic, the NHL shared a rather incredible drone video taken in every area of the ballpark and surrounding streets.The video starts in the press box behind home plate, and with a greeting from the recently retired Zdeno Chara, the video is underway.The drone flies down through the ice surface, out to Jersey Street, through the concourse (and through the old bullpen cart), through the Red Sox/Bruins clubhouse, down the tunnel to the dugout, into the scoreboard in the Green Monster, down Lansdowne Street and then back onto the ice.Stick around until the end for a twist ending.Fenway Park did host the Winter Classic before, but drone technology hadn't quite reached this level when the Bruins hosted the game back in 2010.
Audacy announces series of programming updates for WEEI in Boston
Audacy has announced that Christian Fauria will move to WEEI’s midday show, Rich Keefe will transition to host nights, and Lou Merloni will depart the afternoon show and join the station’s coverage of the Boston Red Sox.
West Mifflin native Logan Cooley scores goal for Team USA at World Junior Championships
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's own Logan Cooley scored a goal for Team USA at the World Junior Championships on Wednesday.Cooley, a West Mifflin native and the 3rd overall pick in this past year's NHL Draft, scored a goal to put Team USA up 1-0 against Canada.Team USA went ahead 2-0, but Canada scored six unanswered goals to eliminate Team USA.
Gibson stops 35 shots, Ducks blank Stars 2-0
John Gibson stopped 35 shots for his 24th career shutout, Mason McTavish had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Wednesday night.It was Gibson's first shutout since Nov. 2, 2021, against New Jersey, and his second in 14 career games against the Stars.The shutout appeared to be in peril after Troy Terry was called for tripping with 1:55 remaining, but the Ducks were able to kill off the power play. Gibson tied Guy Hebert for second in franchise history with 173 wins.Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks.Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves...
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
Red Sox wrongly confiscated fan's 'Pay Devers' sign at Winter Classic
Monday was a terrific day for the Boston Bruins. Not so much for the Red Sox. The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park went off without a hitch for the B's, who beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 and appeared to enjoy every minute of the unique experience. But John...
Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games
The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
