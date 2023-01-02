Read full article on original website
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
NJ tops all states for having the worst finances in the USA
It’s an old and familiar problem at the start of a brand new year. A new report finds New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any state in the nation. According to Sheila Weinberg, the founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, New Jersey is at the very bottom of the five worst Sinkhole States in America because the money that is needed by the state to pay outstanding bills has increased by more than $12.5 billion.
Experts Say New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town Is A Must Visit In 2023
New Jersey is well known as the diner capital of the world. We might as well be the pizza and bagel capital as well. And maybe we should add "cool small town" capital to the list. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of adorable and very cool...
Major Publication Names New Jersey As One Of The Most Peaceful States In The Country
The top 15 most peaceful states in the country have been released, and with everything happening around the Garden State I'm sure you're as curious as I am if we made the list. There's nothing like some peace and quiet after a long day at work, whether it's just sitting...
Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Place For Cheap And Hearty Pasta
New Jersey has had a long-running love affair with pasta. We love to cook it, we love to eat it, and we love to find out about the best places to get it. Today you're going to learn New Jersey's best place to get cheap and hearty pasta. Our friends...
These 21 Jersey Shore school districts are receiving much needed stabilization aid in New Jersey
There are many school districts across Ocean County and Monmouth County who've been bearing the brunt of the controversial S2 school funding formula cuts by the state for years that are now receiving some aid to help stabilize their ship. In late December, the New Jersey Department of Education announced...
Hey Jersey Shore Sound Off and Tell Us What We Need in 2023 in New Jersey
Welcome to a brand new year as we enter 2023 and of course, with a fresh new year, we wanna ask the question "what do we need here at the Jersey Shore in 23". We asked you at home to fill in the blank and tell us what you would like to see added here at the Shore for 23'.
The most common last names in New Jersey
For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
New Jersey Toll Hikes Strike Again For Third Year In a Row, This Is What You’ll Pay
When it comes to commuting in New Jersey traffic, it can be a real kick in the pants. We're all troopers and we do what we have to do, but now it's going to cost us even more money just to drive to work. More toll hikes. Yep, this is...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
New Jersey’s Top 5 Unique Restaurants To Good To Skip
Now that we're in a new year, why not start it off right by checking out some of New Jersey's most unique restaurants you may have never been to before?. I love trying new places to eat around New Jersey, by no stretch would I call myself a foodie, but like most people, I enjoy trying new places to eat.
Study Shows South Jersey Certainly Loves A Good Booty Selfie
In this day and age, doesn't it feel like you have to be "camera ready" at all times? Sure, you're probably not an actor and you haven't been casted on a reality TV show, but because we're so prepped to be ready to update social media, we are living in a camera-happy time, for sure.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
While you were distracted Murphy took away constitutional rights (Opinion)
It might as well have been in the dead of the night in a back alley. Two days before Christmas Eve when New Jerseyans are more distracted than white-tailed deer during rutting season Gov Phil Murphy signed another gun law which was designed to do a sneaky maneuvering around a United States Supreme Court decision on concealed carry.
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
