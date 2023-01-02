ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New NJDEP Watershed Improvement Plan Requirement and What This Means for Municipalities

In our highly developed state, upgrading and retrofitting New Jersey’s stormwater infrastructure and reducing impervious cover is a key way to address nonpoint source pollution. It is estimated that up to 60% of the State’s existing water pollution is attributable to stormwater and nonpoint sources of pollution. Stormwater best management practices (BMPs), including green infrastructure, are an integral part of improving the quality of New Jersey’s lakes, rivers, streams, and bays, and reducing dangerous flooding events worsened by climate change.
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes

Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
The most common last names in New Jersey

For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
23 new N.J. restaurants you need to try in 2023

New Year, new you — and new restaurants. Another calendar year has ticked by with what felt like a return to the usual flow of restaurant openings and closures across the state. New Jersey has seen a few well-loved institutions shutter, the residual angst eased by the arrival of a slew of gems that have in their early days, shown some solid potential. Keeping things in a positive humor (since we’re all trying to be our best selves in some way or another in the new year), here are New Jersey’s 23 newest and most anticipated restaurant openings that you can look forward to visiting in 2023.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
New Jersey’s Top 5 Unique Restaurants To Good To Skip

Now that we're in a new year, why not start it off right by checking out some of New Jersey's most unique restaurants you may have never been to before?. I love trying new places to eat around New Jersey, by no stretch would I call myself a foodie, but like most people, I enjoy trying new places to eat.
