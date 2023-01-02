Read full article on original website
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
Ellie Goulding catches the eye in a figure-hugging jumpsuit and white boots as she takes to the stage at the ART for All concert in Sydney
Ellie Goulding put on an energetic display as she took to the stage at the ART for All concert celebrating the Art Gallery of New South Wales at The Domain in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. The singer, 35, wore an eye-catching black and white jumpsuit with a tulip patterns printed...
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Mariah Carey sings with daughter on ‘Merry Christmas to All’ special (video)
Fans were enthralled by legendary singer Mariah Carey and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe harmonizing on the iconic holiday single “Away in a Manger” during Carey’s “Merry Christmas to All” tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Carey, who shares Monroe with multi-hyphenate entertainer and...
Grammy winner and producer Ben Harper shares struggles and emotions in his music
Los Angeles rocker and multiple Grammy winner Ben Harper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music business for nearly 30 years. Recently, the sound of Harper's guitar called out to popstar Harry Styles, who invited him to record and tour with him. Jamie Yuccas recently sat down with Harper at the music store that's been run by his family for generations.
SZA Sold Only 778 Albums This Week But She’s Number 1 to Taylor Swift’s 61K Number 2
The number 1 album of the week is “SOS” by SZA. It sold only 778 albums (that’s CDs and paid downloads). Nearly all of the 123,000 album sales SZA cooked up came from streaming. Her fans were happy just playing her music on their phones over and over again. (That’s too bad, I really like her voice and her songs.)
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Anthony McCarten Reveals His Top Seven Current Obsessions
Anthony McCarten’s musical on Andy Warhol and Jean-Michael Basquiat, titled The Collaboration, opens on Broadway this month. In his writing, McCarten considers the importance of opposing ideologies and fighting for one’s beliefs. Below, the playwright discusses his recent interests. More from ARTnews.comtheo tyson on Breaking Societal Expectations and Finding Common GroundHorace D. Ballard on the Early Americas and Creative IntentionalityJim Jarmusch on Creative Process, Early Influences, and Pandemic InspirationsBest of ARTnews.comHow Pipilotti Rist Made Menstrual Blood Mesmerizing“Video is Vengeance of Vagina”: Shigeko Kubota’s Trailblazing Video SculpturesVisionary Textiles: How Anni Albers Staked a Claim for Herself as a Key Modernist
Fans are furious that Celine Dion isn’t on 200 greatest singers of all time list
Fans of Celine Dion have shared their disbelief that the Canadian singer has been left off a greatest singers of all time list. Rolling Stone published its ‘200 greatest singers of all time’ ranking this festive period, with acts including Whitney Houston, Al Green, Adele, Beyoncé, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and many more making the list.
K-pop girl group Cignature announce comeback with mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’
J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature will be making a long-awaited comeback with the mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ this month. On January 3 at Midnight KST, the K-pop group unveiled the first concept image for ‘My Little Aurora’. The upcoming record is due out on January 17 at 6pm KST, and will mark the septet’s third mini-album.
The Specials’ Terry Hall laid to rest
Terry Hall has been laid to rest following his death last month. On December 19, The Specials announced that their frontman had passed away at the age of 63 after a “brief illness”. The band’s bassist, Horace Panter, subsequently confirmed that Hall had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver.
George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy
“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Love Story in 10 Songs
“I’m not going to sacrifice love, real love,” John Lennon said in 1971. “I’ve been through it all, and nothing works better than to have somebody hold you.”. Lennon found that “real love” he had been searching for with Yoko Ono. The pair met at a London conceptual art exhibit and quickly began an affair. After Lennon’s marriage to Cynthia Powell was broken up, he and Ono fell into a whirlwind honeymoon period riddled with protests, music and art.
When Is De La Soul’s Music Catalog Coming to Streaming Services?
After decades of legal battles and delays, De La Soul has announced that their music catalog will be available on streaming services in March. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), De La Soul announced that their back catalog—including their classic 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, 1991's De La Soul Is Dead, 1993's Buhloone Mindstate and 1996's Stakes Is High—will be hitting Spotify, Apple Music and other digital streaming platforms on March 3.
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
