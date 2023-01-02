Effective: 2023-01-09 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Clean out storm drains and debris. If your home is prone to nuisance flooding, consider taking preventative actions like sand bags. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * CHANGES...Included stronger wind gust potential along US-95. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. The highest snow amounts will favor west of US-95. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches possible below 5000 feet. Above 6000 feet, 4 to 12 inches are possible with amounts up to 24 inches above 7000 feet west of US- 95. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph with stronger gusts possible for wind prone areas of US-95. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 4000-5000 feet early Monday. They will rise to 5500-6500 feet for a time on Monday afternoon before falling back to valley floors Monday night through Tuesday. Because of the uncertainty and variation of snow levels along with precipitation intensity, urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding remains highly dependent on variation of the rain/snow line so monitor conditions closely.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO