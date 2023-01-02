ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thenewscrypto.com

India Government Will Soon Launch Crypto Awareness Campaign

India’s government will soon launch a crypto awareness campaign to educate investors. The government intends to educate the public about the investment risks associated with crypto. The Indian government is initiating a crypto awareness campaign to educate investors on the legality of cryptocurrencies. In India, while highlighting the risks...
US News and World Report

Walmart Paid Most of $1 Billion Tax for PhonePe Shifting Base to India - Source

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Walmart Inc has already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax after digital payments company PhonePe shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Bloomberg News previously reported that Walmart and other PhonePe investors...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Interesting Engineering

Space race: NASA chief warns that China could claim territory on the Moon

The race to the Moon between the United States and China is becoming increasingly fierce, and the next two years could determine who wins. During an interview with Politico, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson warned that if China were to win the space race, it may establish territory on the Moon and dominate the areas rich in minerals and other resources or even block other countries from making a lunar journey.
Reuters

Bahamas regulator sticks to estimate of FTX assets

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) rebuffed on Monday FTX's claims about the digital assets of its Bahamas unit held by the regulator, saying the debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange had "incomplete information".
PBS NewsHour

What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?

With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion

Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
The Associated Press

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on visitors from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday. “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she said. Mao did not specify what steps China might take. The comments were China’s sharpest to date on the issue. Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
AOL Corp

How Safe Is It To Store Crypto on Exchanges? What To Know Amid FTX Collapse

Undoubtedly, cryptocurrency is not the safest investment to make. Aside from extreme volatility risks and loose regulations, there are thousands of tokens with questionable use cases. Although not the safest, you might think crypto would at least be trustworthy, but that is not always the case, either. Learn: 5 Things...

Comments / 0

Community Policy